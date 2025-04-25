Friday, April 25, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IndiGo offers refunds after Pak shuts airspace over Pahalgam terror fallout

IndiGo offers refunds after Pak shuts airspace over Pahalgam terror fallout

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights as part of retaliatory steps after the Pahalgam terror attack, prompting IndiGo to offer full refunds and rebooking

IndiGo

Indigo | Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory after Pakistan abruptly closed its airspace to Indian flights, disrupting several international routes. In response, the airline has offered flexible rebooking options and full refunds to affected passengers.
 
“Due to airspace closure by Pakistan, a few of our international flights continue to be impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and assist impacted customers with the best possible alternatives,” IndiGo said in a statement on Friday. “This sudden announcement is beyond our control, and we sincerely regret the disruption it may have caused to your travel plans.”
 
Passengers whose flights have been affected are encouraged to visit the airline’s website to reschedule their travel or claim refunds, as per their preference. 
 
 

India takes action against Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

The closure of Pakistan’s airspace comes in the wake of India’s diplomatic and military response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, of whom 25 were Indian citizens and one a Nepali national. India has since taken a series of measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the integrated Attari Check Post, and cancelling visas issued under the Saarc Visa Exemption Scheme. 

Also Read

Michael Whitaker

IndiGo names ex-FAA administrator Michael Whitaker as independent director

Flight, plane, Airplane

Govt urges airlines to avoid Srinagar fare hike, asks to add more flights

Bengaluru airport IndiGo plane

Tempo collides with parked IndiGo plane at Bengaluru airport; none injured

IndiGo

IndiGo to move operations from Delhi's Terminal 2 to T1 from April 15

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo briefly becomes world's most valuable airline by market cap

 
India has also declared Pakistani Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors posted in its High Commission as persona non grata, ordering their departure within a week. Simultaneously, India will withdraw its own service advisors from Islamabad and reduce the staff strength at both High Commissions to 30 from the current 55, effective from May 1.
 
Apart from closing its airspace to Indian-owned or operated airlines, Pakistan has also announced a series of retaliatory measures against India. These include halting visa services for Indian nationals, suspending all trade with India (including via third countries), and reducing diplomatic staff, including the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers. Pakistan has also rejected India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that any diversion would be considered an act of war, and placed all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement, in abeyance.
 

More From This Section

Samsung

South Korean giant Samsung to invest ₹1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu plant

ipo market listing share market

Prestige Hospitality Ventures files DRHP to raise ₹2,700 cr through IPO

Hindalco

Hindalco forays into EV parts making, delivers 10,000 battery cases to M&M

Kinley soda

Kinley Soda becomes ₹1,500 cr brand in India, tops sparkling water category

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance heads into earnings with most analyst 'buy' calls since 2008

Topics : IndiGo Airlines Travel advisories India-Pakistan conflict Airspace BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Result OutWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon