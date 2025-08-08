Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Asylum not a shortcut to immigration: Canada warns amid surge in claims

Asylum not a shortcut to immigration: Canada warns amid surge in claims

Canada warns asylum seekers it's no shortcut to immigration as border arrests rise and international student claims hit record highs

Canada

Toronto pedestrian crossing with modern tall financial buildings in the background. Toronto, Canada. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Claiming asylum doesn’t guarantee you can stay in Canada. "It's not a shortcut to get around immigration rules and procedures," said Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Wednesday. The department urged people to understand the process before making a life-changing decision.
 
Asylum, often referred to as protection, means asking for refugee status. “Canada’s asylum system helps people who have fled their countries because of a well-founded fear of persecution. This means that some people may be able to ask for refugee protection if returning to their home country puts them at risk,” IRCC said.
 
The warning followed the arrest of 44 asylum seekers by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Stanstead, Quebec, on Sunday night. Provincial police helped intercept a truck near Haskell Road carrying the group, which included children. According to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) east border district director Miguel Bégin, they were taken to the CBSA office in Stanstead for processing.
 
 
The incident comes as United States President Donald Trump continues to link illegal crossings at the Canada-US border to his administration’s decision to impose higher tariffs on Canada.
 
Key facts:

Also Read

death, dead body

From illness to violence: What's behind 1,203 lost Indian lives in Canada?

Canada

Canada Express Entry draw August 2025: 225 foreigners invited for PR

Mark Carney, Canada PM

Canada visa lottery: 17860 parents, grandparents of migrants invited for PR

Canada Indian

Canada invites 4,000 foreigners in healthcare, social services for PR

Canada

Canada Super Visa: Parents of immigrants can stay up to 5 years per visit

 
Asylum claims are not automatically accepted
No one can guarantee your asylum claim will be approved
Making a false asylum claim can have serious consequences
 
Who can ask for refugee protection
 
A person may qualify for refugee protection if they can prove that returning to their home country poses a danger of torture, a risk to life, or a risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.
 
• Refugees flee for safety, unlike immigrants who choose to settle elsewhere.
• Claims are assessed under Canadian and international laws, with no guarantee of acceptance.
 
Canada’s asylum process
 
IRCC stressed that the asylum route is not a fast-track for immigration.
 
• All claims are screened rigorously.
• If denied, claimants are removed from Canada.
• Economic reasons, such as wanting a stable job or better education for children, are not valid grounds.
 
Applicants must undergo health, criminal, security, and background checks, take a medical exam, provide biometrics, and submit evidence of persecution. They must declare any representatives assisting with the claim.
 
Those entering from the US are subject to the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), which requires asylum seekers to make their claim in the first safe country they arrive in. If they cross into Canada from the US, they will be returned.
 
Risks and penalties
 
IRCC warned against paying people to arrange illegal entry into Canada or trusting false promises. False or ineligible claims can lead to bans on returning to Canada and restrictions on family entry.
 
Rising asylum numbers
 
Bégin said most of the intercepted migrants were transferred to the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle regional processing centre for eligibility screening.
 
Data from the CBSA show that during the first six days of July, 761 asylum claims were filed at Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle — more than 400% higher than the same period last year. June saw a 128% rise, and claims have increased 82% since the start of 2025.
 
International students are also turning to the asylum process. IRCC figures show 5,500 claims were filed by students in the first three months of 2025. In 2024, students filed 20,245 claims, nearly double the 2023 figure and six times higher than in 2019.
 
Top student asylum claim countries in 2024
 
• India
• Nigeria
• Guinea
• Ghana
• Democratic Republic of Congo
 
Darshan Maharaja, a Canada-based immigration analyst, told Business Standard, “Many Indians could choose that option. Apart from the geographical proximity, they are likely to be encouraged by the fact that the political Left, which has sympathies for would-be deportees, is dominant in Canada. Moreover, there are individuals and groups who are willing to help them.”

More From This Section

passport

US visa new rules: Collect passport in person or get it delivered for ₹1200

Indian travellers, Travel, tourism, Travel portals

US sees 16x visa spike in Re 1 sale; Vietnam, SA among top picks: Atlys

US visa interview

USCIS warns immigrants: Break visa terms and you risk removal from US

Australia education

Australia lifts 2026 foreign student cap by 8%: Will Indians benefit?

US visa

H-1B visa must end? Even US' AI needs 'brown hands', says tech entrepreneur

Topics : Canada Immigration immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon