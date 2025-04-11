Friday, April 11, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / Canada's Express Entry too tough? Provincial PR route still open in 2025

Canada's Express Entry too tough? Provincial PR route still open in 2025

In October 2024, the Canadian government slashed the annual target for provincial landings from 110,000 to 55,000

Canada

The PNP is Canada’s way of saying, ‘We trust our provinces to know what’s best for their growth.’ Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move that has made it harder for many to secure permanent residency in Canada, the federal government has reduced the number of spots available through the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) by nearly 50 per cent for 2025.
As of April 10, 2025, there were 236,909 profiles in the federal Express Entry pool, with Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores for Canadian Experience Class (CEC) draws ranging between 521 and 542 this year. For those unable to meet these thresholds, provincial nomination was seen as a more realistic route—until now.
 
Federal cuts and provincial response
 
In October 2024, the Canadian government slashed the annual target for provincial landings from 110,000 to 55,000. This was followed in January 2025 by a halving of the nomination allocations provided to individual provinces and territories.
 
 
As a result, several provinces delayed re-opening their PNP streams, imposed occupation-based restrictions, closed international graduate categories, and introduced tougher criteria for selection.

While these changes have made the route more selective, PNPs continue to be the primary alternative for applicants who fall short of Express Entry's high CRS cut-offs or are ineligible for its category-based selections.
  “The PNP is Canada’s way of saying, ‘We trust our provinces to know what’s best for their growth.’ Each province or territory—except Quebec, which runs its own system—has its own tailored streams to nominate candidates based on local labour market needs, economic priorities, and demographic goals. Whether it’s tech talent for British Columbia, healthcare workers for Nova Scotia, or agribusiness professionals for Saskatchewan, the PNP turns the immigration process from a one-size-fits-all model into a dynamic, province-driven engine for sustainable development,” said Varun Singh, managing director at XIPHIAS Immigration. 
How PNP immigration works
 
According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Permanent residency through the PNP is a two-step process:
 
First, a foreign national must receive a nomination from a province or territory;  
Then, they apply to IRCC for permanent residence.
 
Applicants must intend to settle in the province or territory that nominates them, and meet the eligibility conditions of the specific stream they are applying under.
 
Enhanced vs base PNP streams
 
There are two types of nomination pathways: Base and enhanced.
 
Enhanced streams are aligned with Express Entry and require:
 
An active Express Entry profile;  
A skilled occupation (NOC TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3);  
Language test results;  
An Educational Credential Assessment (ECA);  
Proof of settlement funds (unless exempt).  
 
Enhanced nominations offer quicker processing, with IRCC typically taking about six months to finalise PR applications.
 
Base streams are managed separately by provinces and do not require candidates to be eligible for Express Entry or hold jobs in high-skilled TEER categories. These streams may not demand upfront language scores or ECAs, although they are often needed later in the process.
 
Processing for base streams is longer, with current timelines at around 21 months.
 
Provincial nomination process
 
As per IRCC, for enhanced streams, candidates must provide their Express Entry profile number and job seeker validation code to the province.  
If nominated, they receive 600 additional CRS points and have 30 days to accept the nomination.  
Once an Invitation to Apply (ITA) is issued by IRCC, they can submit their PR application.  
 
For base streams, once a province selects a candidate, it issues a nomination certificate. The applicant then submits their PR application through the federal Permanent Residence Portal.
 
Costs involved in the PNP route
 
Migrating through a PNP involves both provincial and federal charges, plus third-party fees for documentation and medical requirements.
 
Provincial application fees
 
Worker and international graduate streams: $0 to $2,500  
Entrepreneur streams: $0 to $10,000  
These fees are usually paid when submitting a full application for nomination, not at the expression of interest (EOI) stage  
 
Federal immigration fees
 
Application processing fee: $950  
Right of permanent residence fee: $575  
Biometrics: $85 per person  
Inclusion of spouse or partner (processing and residence): $1,525  
Inclusion of each dependent child: $260  
 
Common third-party fees
 
Language test (e.g. IELTS): $300 to $400  
Educational Credential Assessment (ECA): $210 to $260  
Medical exams: $100 to $320  
Document translation (if not in English or French): $20 to $60 per page  
Police clearance certificates: Varies by country  
Immigration consultant or legal representative: Varies based on complexity of the case
 
More competition in 2025
 
The reduction in allocations has increased competition, particularly in provinces that have chosen to limit nominations to workers in select sectors or occupations.
 
Some PNPs now block entire NOC categories or restrict international graduates, leaving fewer options for applicants with less experience or lower CRS scores.
 
For many, particularly those working in sectors not covered by Express Entry or holding mid-skilled roles (TEER 4 or 5), the PNP route still offers a path—but one that’s harder to access in the current climate.
  What makes the PNP stand apart is its dual-entry flexibility.  “Candidates can apply directly to a province (base nomination) or be pulled from the federal Express Entry pool (enhanced nomination), often supercharging their chances with an additional 600 points. That’s not just a fast track—it’s a red carpet to permanent residency,” Singh added.

Topics : Canada Immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

