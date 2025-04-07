Monday, April 07, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canadians travelling to US: Your phones, laptops may be checked, beware!

Canadians travelling to US: Your phones, laptops may be checked, beware!

Countries including the UK, Germany and France have already issued similar warnings to their citizens

Canada

Canada (Photo: Shutterstock)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada on Sunday updated its travel advice for people heading to the United States, warning that travellers should “expect scrutiny” at the border and be prepared for searches of phones and other electronic devices.
 
The new guidance follows recent changes to the US border and immigration policy under President Donald Trump. Countries including the UK, Germany and France have already issued similar warnings to their citizens.
 
“Comply and be forthcoming in all interactions with border authorities. If you are denied entry, you could be detained while awaiting deportation,” the Canadian advisory states.
 
The move comes even as Canadian travel to the US has dropped. In February, the number of Canadian residents returning by car from the US was down 23 per cent compared to a year earlier, according to Statistics Canada.
 
 
Canadians are the largest group of international visitors to the US, generating $20.5 billion in spending last year, according to the US Travel Association.

In March, a Canadian actress attempting to renew her work visa was detained at the US-Mexico border and held for 11 days, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. That same month, a French scientist was refused entry after messages critical of Trump were found on his phone. US authorities claimed he was carrying confidential data from a US lab.
 
Other countries issue similar warnings
 
Several European governments have also updated their travel advisories:
 
United Kingdom: The Foreign Office said even travellers with a valid visa or Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) could be refused entry if officials found discrepancies, such as unclear return dates or vague job titles. “Possession of an approved ESTA or valid visa does not guarantee entry,” the advisory notes.
 
Germany: Berlin warned of “more stringent checks and longer wait times” after German nationals were denied entry or detained despite holding valid travel documents. Some were returned to Germany without explanation.
 
France: Paris issued a specific warning for transgender and nonbinary citizens. The US now requires that gender listed on travel documents match sex assigned at birth. The foreign ministry said this “may place certain travellers at risk of entry refusal.”
 
Ireland: The Irish government has told travellers with an ‘X’ gender marker or documentation that doesn’t match birth sex to check visa requirements in advance. Officials are seeking clarity from the US on how the new rule will be applied.
 
The Netherlands: Dutch authorities cautioned citizens with gender identities not matching birth certificates to double-check all paperwork, especially when applying under the ESTA programme.
 
Denmark: The Danish foreign ministry advised transgender citizens to contact the US Embassy before travel, pointing out that visa systems no longer support gender-neutral options.
 
Finland: Helsinki said the changes “may present difficulties” for travellers whose documents reflected a gender identity different from their sex assigned at birth.
 
Norway: Norway flagged risks for people whose gender marker or appearance may not align with official records. The foreign ministry urged direct contact with the US Embassy ahead of travel.

Canada Immigration US immigration law

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

