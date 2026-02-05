Canada visitor visa update: Indians now wait 83 days for approval

Planning a trip to Canada? There is some relief for Indian travellers. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has revised its processing timelines, cutting the waiting period for visitor visas filed from India. Applications are now taking around 83 days, down from 99 days earlier. The update follows the department’s year-end inventory review, after which officers have been reassigned to focus on visitor visas ahead of the summer travel rush.

The shorter wait is expected to help tourists and those visiting family or friends plan their travel with more certainty.

Delays continue for other visa categories

The improvement, however, is limited to visitor visas. Other temporary residence categories continue to see longer waits.

Work permit applications submitted from New Delhi and Chandigarh are currently being processed in about eight weeks, a marginal improvement from nine weeks in the February 2026 update. Applicants already inside Canada are waiting close to 120 days, while those applying from outside the country are seeing processing times of around 60 days.

Super visa applications from Indian residents are taking longer, with current timelines stretched to about 214 days.

What is driving the faster visitor visa timelines

IRCC regularly reviews staffing and processing capacity, particularly during periods of high demand. With summer travel approaching, more officers have been moved to visitor visa processing to clear pending applications and manage seasonal volumes.

The shift is intended to reduce backlogs and allow travellers to receive decisions in time for peak travel months.

Current Canada visitor visa fees

For applicants planning their budgets, these are the commonly searched charges:

Visitor visa per person: CAD 100

Biometrics fee: CAD 85

Family biometrics fee (maximum): CAD 170

Vbjljisa Application Centre service charge: Usually between INR 800 and INR 2,000

Fees may vary based on exchange rates and local VAC charges.

How long visitors can stay in Canada

A Canadian visitor visa usually allows a stay of up to six months per entry. The final length of stay is decided by the border officer on arrival and noted on the entry stamp or visitor record.

Common reasons visitor visas are refused

Applications are often refused due to gaps in documentation or weak explanations. Frequent reasons include:

• Insufficient proof of funds

• Limited or inconsistent travel history

• Weak ties to the home country, such as employment, family, business or property

• Incomplete or conflicting documents

• Purpose of travel not clearly explained

Steps to apply for a Canadian visitor visa

According to IRCC, applicants should follow these steps:

1. Determine eligibility and visa type

Applicants must hold a valid passport, be in good health and have no criminal or immigration violations. They must also choose between a single-entry or multiple-entry visa.

2. Gather supporting documents

This includes the passport, proof of funds, travel itinerary and, where relevant, an invitation letter from a host in Canada. Some applicants may also be asked for a medical examination.

3. Complete the application

Applications can be filed online through the IRCC portal or on paper at a Visa Application Centre. Forms must be filled carefully, documents uploaded, and visa and biometrics fees paid.

4. Submit biometrics and wait for processing

If biometrics are required, applicants will receive instructions to book an appointment for fingerprints and photographs at a Visa Application Centre. Additional documents or an interview may be requested before a final decision. Once approved, the visa is stamped on the passport for travel to Canada.