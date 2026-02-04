Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US visa rejection: Indian startup founder denied despite investor invite

US visa rejection: Indian startup founder denied despite investor invite

An Indian startup founder recounts how his US visitor visa was rejected despite an investor-backed business trip and past overseas experience

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

US visitor visa refusals have become a familiar experience for many Indian professionals, even when travel is linked to short-term business meetings or investor discussions. Applicants often say decisions appear abrupt, with little explanation beyond a brief interview at the consulate.
 
One such account was shared by Dhananjay Yadav, an Indian startup founder on Tuesday, who described his experience of a US visa refusal despite travelling for what he said was a clearly defined business visit backed by an investor invitation.
 
“I had an invite from a close friend and investor in NeoSapien, Hari Valiyath, co-founder of Pyxis, to meet him and potential partners. Pyxis has raised over $200 million and is US-based,” Yadav said.
   
He added that he had studied in the US earlier and later worked in Berlin, and had no intention of staying back in the US. “I have studied in the US before and worked in Berlin. So, I had no intent to stay back. When asked about the purpose, I said ‘investor meetings and B2B partnerships’.”
 
Salary question and visa refusal

Yadav said the interview took a turn when the visa officer asked about his salary.
 
“Then came a question on salary. Despite the trip being company-sponsored, as a founder my salary is minimal. Shortly after that, the visa was rejected,” he said, adding that he was not given a clear reason for the refusal.
 
Yadav is the chief executive officer of NeoSapien, an India-based wearable technology startup. Before co-founding NeoSapien, he worked at Zalando in Berlin for seven months, and earlier in Bengaluru.
 
Why salary matters in visa interviews
 
Visa officers often ask about income levels to assess whether an applicant may be at risk of overstaying in the US. Business travellers frequently apply under B1/B2 visas, which allow short-term visits but do not permit employment.
 
US authorities have increased scrutiny of such applications amid concerns that some travellers may attempt to remain in the country beyond the permitted period.
 
A user responding to Yadav’s post summed up the approach taken by visa officers. “Visa officers don’t judge potential. They judge risk of overstay. It’s not personal, it’s procedural. Next time: structure documents and narrative around ties to India, revenue and return certainty,” the user wrote.
 
Why many Indians face visa refusals
 
A large number of Indian applicants are refused visas under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. This provision is used when a visa officer is not convinced that an applicant has strong enough ties to their home country.
 
Common reasons cited include:
 
• Weak links to the home country, such as limited family ties, unstable employment or lack of property
• Very short interviews that offer little opportunity to explain personal or professional circumstances
• Subjective assessment by visa officers, who have wide discretion in judging intent
• Increased scrutiny of high-volume categories, including certain work, startup and study profiles
 
Under US law, applicants must demonstrate that they intend to return home after their visit, regardless of business credentials or past international experience.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

