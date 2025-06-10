US resumes Harvard student visa processing after judge blocks Trump ban

The US State Department has ordered all United States diplomatic missions and consular offices worldwide to resume processing student and exchange visitor visas for Harvard University, following a federal judge’s decision last week to temporarily block President Donald Trump’s ban on international students at the institution.
In a diplomatic cable dated June 6 and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the department instructed consular staff to act “in accordance with” a temporary restraining order issued by US District Judge Allison Burroughs. The order halts the administration’s directive, which aimed to bar foreign students from studying at the Ivy League university on national security grounds.
In recent months, the Trump administration has intensified pressure on Harvard, freezing billions in federal grants and threatening its tax-exempt status.