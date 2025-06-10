Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US resumes Harvard student visa processing after judge blocks Trump ban

US resumes Harvard student visa processing after judge blocks Trump ban

The State Department has ordered consulates to resume visa processing for Harvard students following a federal judge's restraining order blocking Trump's foreign student ban

Court halts Trump’s Harvard ban; US restarts student visa processing

US resumes Harvard student visa processing | Image: Harvard University by Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US State Department has ordered all United States diplomatic missions and consular offices worldwide to resume processing student and exchange visitor visas for Harvard University, following a federal judge’s decision last week to temporarily block President Donald Trump’s ban on international students at the institution.
 
In a diplomatic cable dated June 6 and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the department instructed consular staff to act “in accordance with” a temporary restraining order issued by US District Judge Allison Burroughs. The order halts the administration’s directive, which aimed to bar foreign students from studying at the Ivy League university on national security grounds.
 
 
In recent months, the Trump administration has intensified pressure on Harvard, freezing billions in federal grants and threatening its tax-exempt status.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

