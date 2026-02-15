Why Germany is turning to Indian nurses to fill growing workforce gap

Germany is facing a severe shortage of medical nurses, and Indian professionals are emerging as one of the most sought-after groups to fill the gap. With the country’s ageing population straining healthcare services, recruiters are increasingly turning to India as a key source of trained and English-speaking nurses.

Germany's healthcare crisis

Germany is short of 30,000 to 40,000 nurses, a situation that is worsening as its population ages. Employment growth in the healthcare sector has almost exclusively been driven by foreign arrivals in recent years, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

Traditionally, many nurses migrated from Eastern European countries such as Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkiye and Romania. However, recruitment patterns are shifting.

“Countries such as India and Indonesia are increasingly becoming key source markets for nurses and health care professionals as immigration flows from Poland and Southeast Europe are declining due to rising living standards and narrowing wage differentials in those countries,” Thomas Awiszus, Managing Director of Hanseatic Connect, told Nikkei Asia.

German nurses earn about 4,000 euros per month before tax and social insurance contributions, significantly higher than salaries in several Asian countries. Recruiters say the “employer pays” principle ensures that healthcare providers bear the cost of international hiring, which can range between 8,000 euros and 18,000 euros per nurse.

Why are Indian nurses in high demand in Germany?

India has climbed to fifth place among foreign nursing staff in Germany, with around 16,600 Indian nurses working in care facilities as of June 2025, according to the Nikkei Asia report.

Recruitment agencies highlight India’s large pool of English-speaking, degree-holding nurses as a major advantage. Tern, a recruitment firm cited by Nikkei Asia, said its typical applicant from India is aged between 24 and 27 and in the early years of employment.

A nurse from Kerala who has been working in a German hospital since 2022 said the transition required language training and adaptation.

“My responsibilities here include patient care, medication management and documentation, with the impression [I had] of my workplace being positive from the start, as colleagues are supportive, work processes are clear, and punctuality and quality are valued,” Geethu told Nikkei Asia.

Recruiters also point to structured integration support, language courses up to B2 proficiency, and cultural orientation programmes as key to ensuring retention.

How many Indians live in Germany?

The rise in Indian nurses is part of a broader increase in Indian migration to Germany. According to data from Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the number of Indian nationals living in Germany stood at 277,455 as of December 2024.

The Ministry of External Affairs estimates that over 260,864 Indians live in Germany (including Non-Resident Indians and Persons of Indian Origin), making it one of the largest Indian communities in continental Europe.

The growing movement of Indian nurses aligns with broader bilateral efforts to facilitate the legal mobility of skilled manpower. During last month’s bilateral talks in Gandhinagar between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, migration and education featured prominently on the agenda.

Referring to a new Global Skills Partnership, PM Modi said, “We have placed special emphasis on increasing migration, mobility, and skills. India’s talented youth are making a significant contribution to Germany’s economy."