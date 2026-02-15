Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 06:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Temperatures rise across North India, IMD forecasts rain next week

Temperatures rise across North India, IMD forecasts rain next week

Winter eases as temperatures rise across North India, with IMD forecasting rain and snowfall from February 16 and issuing thunderstorm and heat alerts in several regions

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

The IMD has forecast that minimum temperatures in northwest and central India are likely to rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius | (PTI Photo)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As winter begins to subside, clear and dry conditions are expected to prevail across the country on Sunday, with minimum temperatures set to rise across much of North India. A heatwave alert has also been issued for parts of the west coast.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a significant shift is on the horizon with a fresh Western Disturbance expected to arrive on Monday, February 16.
 

Rainfall and snowfall forecast across northern states

 
The system is likely to bring rainfall and snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive precipitation on February 17 and 18.
 
 
Isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh on February 17 and 18. Thunderstorms and lightning with wind speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till February 18.
 

Dense fog and squally winds warning

 
According to the weather bulletin, dense fog conditions are expected in Himachal Pradesh. Reduced visibility may affect road travel in some hill districts.

Also Read

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Energy market complex; India is wedded to strategic autonomy: Jaishankar

Winter,IMD Weather Alert

IMD forecasts Delhi likely to witness clear skies on February 15

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo crisis: How India's top airline avoided ₹100 cr fine, political heat

Indigo

IndiGo plans to hire over 1,000 pilots after December flight crisis

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI slips into 'poor' category; IMD forecasts rising temperatures

 
The weather department predicts squally weather with wind speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph over parts of the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, extending towards the east Equatorial Indian Ocean.
 

Minimum temperatures likely to rise over next three days

 
A gradual rise in temperatures is expected over the coming days. The IMD has forecast that minimum temperatures in northwest and central India are likely to rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next three days.
 
A gradual increase of 2–3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures is also expected over many parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka during the next three days, with no significant change thereafter.
 
In the south, heat and humidity are intensifying. The IMD has issued a warning for hot and humid conditions over coastal Karnataka, and Konkan and Goa on February 15 and 16. In parts of central and western India, afternoon temperatures have already crossed the 30 degrees Celsius mark, giving several cities an early taste of summer.
 

Delhi weather forecast: Clear skies and slight temperature rise

 
For Delhi, the IMD has forecast a slight rise in minimum temperatures by 1–3 degrees Celsius over the next four days. The national capital is currently witnessing clear and dry weather, with daytime temperatures gradually rising under bright sunshine.
 
The maximum temperature is hovering above the seasonal average, while mornings and late evenings remain relatively cool. No rainfall is expected.
 
For Sunday, the IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky with mist during the morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 26–28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius.
 

More From This Section

Nagpur violence

Situation under control in Nagaland's Moava village after violent clash

Vande Bharat

Gujarat's 6th Vande Bharat Ahmedabad-Udaipur train to be inaugurated Feb 16

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

IndiGo flight from Bhopal makes go-around, safely lands at Raipur airport

Mumbai metro

One dead, 3 injured as Mumbai Metro line wall slab falls on vehicles

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

K'taka seeks MEA help after 22-year-old student goes missing in California

Topics : IMD weather forecast weather warning weather forecast BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today