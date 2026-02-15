Delhi air quality remains 'poor' as smog persists amid rising temperatures

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain ‘poor’ on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 221 around 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This was marginally worse than Saturday’s AQI of 209.

Smog continued to engulf the national capital even as the winter chill eased and minimum temperatures showed a gradual rise.

Delhi area-wise AQI levels at monitoring stations

According to the CPCB data, several monitoring stations recorded concerning AQI levels:

Mundka: 275

Anand Vihar: 265

Bawana: 241

Rohini: 250

Dwarka: 221

ITO: 213

Ashok Vihar: 243

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 265

Vivek Vihar: 252

Chandni Chowk: 228

According to AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted that AQI levels may improve to the ‘moderate’ category, around 180, later in the day. The ‘poor’ category indicates that prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most individuals.

Political sparring over Delhi pollution data

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) questioned the credibility of Delhi’s pollution data and objected to the BJP government’s decision to install six new AQI monitoring stations in green and open areas of the city.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the intent of the BJP government led by Rekha Gupta was not to clean Delhi’s air but to artificially lower AQI readings by shifting monitoring infrastructure to greener zones, thereby creating a false impression of improvement without taking substantive anti-pollution measures, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday likened the air quality of the national capital to a “gas chamber” and said that people in Uttar Pradesh enjoy a clean environment and are not being suffocated despite ongoing development work.

“The environment here is quite good; there is no pollution. Without pollution, there are fewer diseases. Whenever pollution exists, it harms the lungs. If our supply of oxygen is compromised, the entire body suffers,” he said, as reported by PTI.

Delhi weather forecast: Western Disturbance may bring rain

The winter chill and cold wave conditions appear to be easing in the national capital, with a rise in minimum temperatures and warmer afternoons. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to arrive on Monday, February 16, bringing the likelihood of rainfall over North India, including Delhi.

At present, Delhi is witnessing clear and dry weather, with daytime temperatures gradually rising under bright sunshine.

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky with mist during the morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 26–28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius.