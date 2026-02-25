Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / IRS can share US immigrants' tax data: How it may speed up deportations

IRS can share US immigrants' tax data: How it may speed up deportations

US appeals court refuses to block tax data sharing as Trump team weighs new bank citizenship checks in wider immigration crackdown

Federal agents detain a man after his hearing in immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York City

Federal agents detain a man after his hearing in immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York City | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Washington DC federal court on Tuesday rejected a request from an immigrant rights group to temporarily block the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from sharing certain taxpayer data that could make it easier to identify and deport people who are in the United States illegally.
 
“This opens up a ton of new doors for DHS to speed up deportations,” right-wing commentator Nick Sortor wrote on X on Wednesday.
 
A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit declined to issue a preliminary injunction for the immigrant rights group Centro de Trabajadores Unidos and other nonprofits that are suing the federal government over the data-sharing agreement signed last April by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
   
The agreement allows US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to submit names and addresses of immigrants in the country illegally to the IRS for cross-verification against tax records.
 
Attorney General Pam Bondi described the ruling as a win for the administration. “Deporting illegal aliens makes the American people safer,” Bondi wrote in a social media post.

Also Read

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality remains in 'poor' category for fourth day; AQI at 237

Day 2 Manthan

Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi to headline Day 2 of BS Manthan: Schedule

US President Donald Trump

'Pak PM would have died': Trump's new claim over India-Pakistan conflict

Donald Trump

Tariffs will replace income tax, will take burden off Americans: Trump

Prof S Mahendra Dev at BS Manthan

BS Manthan: EAC-PM Chairman underlines 3 development goals for vision 2047

 
In Trump’s first year back in office, nearly 3 million illegal aliens have left the United States because of the administration’s immigration crackdown, according to data provided by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The figures include an estimated 2.2 million self-deportations and more than 675,000 deportations.
 
The Trump administration argued the agreement helps carry out President Donald Trump’s border enforcement agenda and forms part of a wider nationwide immigration crackdown that has included deportations and workplace raids.
 
The creation of the data-sharing agreement had drawn internal resistance, with the acting commissioner of the IRS resigning last year over the deal.
 
What new bank rule is under consideration?
 
Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing sources, that the Trump administration is weighing a new requirement for US banks to verify citizenship information of current and future customers as part of the president’s immigration crackdown.
 
The potential move, which could take the form of an executive order, has raised concern within the banking industry that institutions could be compelled to request a new category of documents from customers, including passports and other proof of citizenship.
 
Sources cautioned that the plans have not been finalised and that officials are still considering legal pathways and alternative options, according to CNN.
 
At present, banks must comply with anti-money-laundering and know-your-customer rules and record where a customer lives, but they do not collect or verify citizenship status.
 
If President Trump signs such an executive order, banks could be required to obtain citizenship information retroactively from existing customers and collect it from new clients, the report said.

More From This Section

green card, h1b visa

H-1B to visitor visa route now riskier in US: Expert explains why

Spain

Spain Digital Nomad Visa: Who does it suit and hurdles explained

US visa, US immigration, green card

Valid US visa but 42-day custody over husband's: UK tourist case explained

H1B visa

H-1B visa hurdles: Parents, don't send your kids to US, warns entrepreneur

Japan

Japan visa walk-ins end in Chennai, Hyd, Cochin; booking now mandatory

Topics : US immigration BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance