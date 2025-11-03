Monday, November 03, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Sri Lanka puts mandatory ETA rule on hold: How Indians can still apply

Sri Lanka puts mandatory ETA rule on hold: How Indians can still apply

Sri Lanka has suspended its new rule making Electronic Travel Authorisation compulsory for all short-stay visitors, easing the process for Indian tourists while keeping earlier visa procedures active

Indian traveller

Indian young couple planning vacation trip with 3D Globe model while sitting on sofa or couch. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka on Friday decided to put on hold its recent plan to make Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) compulsory for all short-stay visitors. The rule, which was to begin on October 15, 2025, has been suspended until further notice, said Sri Lanka’s ambassador to India, Mahishini Colonne, in a post on X.
 
The country’s department of immigration confirmed that ETA and visa services will continue as before, using the procedures that existed prior to October 15. This means travellers can keep applying under the earlier system until a new policy is announced.  "Indian nationals remain eligible to apply for an ETA in lieu of a traditional visa. Following the latest directive, all ETA and visa services will continue operating under existing procedures. Travellers may apply using the same process that was in place prior to October 15. The ETA provides entry for a 30-day stay within a 180-day period," said Mohak Nahta, founder & CEO of Atlys.
 
 
For Indian visitors, this decision removes an extra layer of formality and should make travel arrangements smoother. Sri Lanka has been eager to maintain strong tourism ties with India, which remains one of its most important visitor markets. Recent data shows Indians made up more than 31 per cent of total arrivals in a recent month, with around 416,000 Indian tourists visiting in 2024. 
"An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is an online pre-travel permit (not a consular visa) that authorises short-term entry to Sri Lanka. Applicants need a passport valid for at least six months and basic passport details; the ETA can be completed and submitted via the Atlys app or website in minutes," explained Nahta.

Also Read

adani

Colombo terminal with Adani funding tops Sri Lanka's FDI inflows in 2025

India Sri Lanka (Image: X/@narendramodi)

Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya meets PM Modi to discuss bilateral ties

Sri Lankan Prime Minister

Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya arrives in New Delhi on maiden visit

Sri Lanka, India

Indian envoy, Sri Lanka's JVP leader discuss stronger economic ties

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Harini Amarasuriya

Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya arrives in Beijing, to meet President Xi Jinping

 
Why has Sri Lanka suspended its new ETA rule?
 
Officials have not given a specific reason for the pause, but the move appears aimed at preventing disruption during Sri Lanka’s peak travel season. Tourism is a vital sector for the island nation’s economy, and policymakers have been cautious about introducing measures that might deter visitors.
 
What does this mean for Indian travellers?
 
For now, the process remains the same as before October 15. Indian tourists can continue using the existing online system to apply for their visa or ETA, depending on their purpose of visit. The suspension ensures that short-term travel plans go ahead without additional red tape or confusion over new documentation.
 
What Indian travellers should do step by step
 
• Ensure your Indian passport is valid for at least six months beyond your date of arrival in Sri Lanka.
• Decide the purpose of your visit—tourism, business, or transit. For holidays, you’ll need a “short visit” visa or ETA.
• Apply through the official ETA portal of the Department of Immigration & Emigration at [eta.gov.lk](https://eta.gov.lk).
• Upload required documents: scanned passport biodata page, recent photograph, return or onward ticket, hotel or host details, and possibly proof of funds.
• Pay the applicable ETA or visa fee listed on the official website.
• Wait for approval before booking your flight.
• Carry a printed copy of your ETA or visa approval, along with your passport, return ticket, and accommodation proof.
• Present these documents at immigration on arrival. Entry remains at the discretion of Sri Lankan border officers.
 
What’s next for Sri Lanka’s visa policy?
 
Sri Lanka’s reversal comes as the island nation works to sustain its tourism recovery while keeping travel simple for short-term visitors. Authorities are expected to review the decision and may introduce a revised system later, but for now, travel remains under the earlier and familiar procedure.

More From This Section

US visa

Indians, H-1Bs 'stole' American Dream from young Americans: Trump admin

us border immigrant asylum indians

How this Indian couple and 16 firms smuggled migrants into US illegally

Donald Trump

Trump defends harsh immigration raids, hints at using US military

US visa, H4, H1B

US denies business visa to Indian techie earning Rs 1 cr after 3 questions

JD Vance, Vance

'America gave us a dream, took our youth': Student confronts US Vice Prez

Topics : sri lanka immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon