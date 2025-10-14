Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian envoy, Sri Lanka's JVP leader discuss stronger economic ties

Indian envoy, Sri Lanka's JVP leader discuss stronger economic ties

The meeting comes ahead of Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya's scheduled visit to India in October, the report said

Press Trust of India Colombo
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha met the ruling Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) General Secretary Tilvin Silva to discuss recent developments in bilateral partnership and the potential of closer economic ties.

High Commissioner Santosh Jha met JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva and discussed the recent developments in #IndiaSriLanka partnership, the Indian High Commission in Colombo posted on social media on Monday.

The duo exchanged views on the limitless potential of closer economic ties for mutual prosperity of the people of India and Sri Lanka, it added.

The meeting took place at JVP headquarters in Pelawatte, Battaramulla, and covered the current situation in Sri Lanka, including the success of the Indian housing project for displaced hill country communities, the Sri Lanka Mirror reported on Tuesday.

 

While Silva expressed gratitude to India for its contribution, the Indian envoy pledged further assistance to Sri Lanka, the report said.

The two also discussed potential Indian investment and aid, along with sharing experiences on India's progress in agriculture, information technology, and fisheries, the report added.

The meeting comes ahead of Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya's scheduled visit to India in October, it said.

This will mark Amarasuriya's first official visit to India since assuming office as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, the report said.

In a video statement released ahead of the visit, PM Amarasuriya said, India and Sri Lanka, as you know, are bound together by history, culture and shared values. Our relationship is of great depth and importance, and I look forward to using this opportunity to strengthen our cooperation in every sphere, including trade, investment, education, development, and beyond, the report added.

The National People's Power (NPP), known in Sinhala as Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB), is a ruling alliance of Sri Lanka.

The NPP consists of various diverse groups, including political parties and other organisations led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India sri lanka India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

