Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya arrives in New Delhi on maiden visit

Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya arrives in New Delhi on maiden visit

The visit continues the tradition of regular and close engagement between the two countries, strengthening the deep-rooted bonds of friendship

Sri Lankan Prime Minister

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya arrived in New Delhi on Thursday. Image: X@MEAIndia

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for her maiden visit to India after assuming office.

The visit continues the tradition of regular and close engagement between the two countries, strengthening the deep-rooted bonds of friendship.

"PM @Dr_HariniA of Sri Lanka has arrived in New Delhi on her maiden visit to India as PM of Sri Lanka. The visit continues the tradition of regular and close engagements between both India and Sri Lanka, strengthening the deep-rooted bonds of friendship," MEA wrote on X.

During her stay, she will meet Indian political leaders to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest.

 

As part of her visit, she will deliver the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit, an event jointly organised by NDTV and the Chintan Research Foundation in Delhi.

Also Read

Sri Lanka, India

Indian envoy, Sri Lanka's JVP leader discuss stronger economic ties

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Harini Amarasuriya

Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya arrives in Beijing, to meet President Xi Jinping

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 47 Indian fishermen, five trawlers seized

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka's recovery remains incomplete, urgent reforms needed: World Bank

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka to seek legal advice on $1 bn unpaid marine disaster claim

Further, MEA stated that Amarasuriya, who is also the Education Minister of Sri Lanka, will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as well as NITI Aayog to explore avenues of collaboration in the domains of education and technology.

The PM of Sri Lanka, a distinguished alumna of the Hindu College of Delhi University, will also visit her alma mater. In addition, she will participate in a business event to strengthen commercial linkages between the countries, according to MEA.

This visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Sri Lanka, advancing the deep and multi-faceted bilateral ties. It will further strengthen the bonds of friendship, reinforced by India's 'MAHASAGAR Vision' and its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, MEA stated.

On October 2, Amarasuriya, along with Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Temple Trees, at the Prime Minister's Office in Colombo.

Sharing pictures on X, the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka wrote, "Hon'ble Prime Minister @Dr_HariniA, along with High Commissioner @santjha, offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Temple Trees, the official residence and office of the Prime Minister, today."This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, remembered as the Father of the Nation for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, revered as Mahatma Gandhi, was the pioneer of non-violent resistance. Through his philosophy of ahimsa and satyagraha, he mobilised millions of Indians to participate in the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, just months after India attained independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

High temperatures

Paris Agreement may help India see 30 fewer hot days every year: Study

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate projects worth ₹13,430 crore

traffic jam, Noida traffic jam

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway paralysed by massive jams: Here's what caused it

Pollution, India Pollution

Air quality remains 'poor' in Delhi for third day, AQI rises to 237

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news updates: Trump hosts lavish White House dinner for donors funding new ballroom

Topics : sri lanka India-Sri Lanka External Affairs Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon