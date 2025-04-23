Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Tired of UK, US visa policy? Uzbekistan to offer 5-yr residency for Rs 2 cr

Tired of UK, US visa policy? Uzbekistan to offer 5-yr residency for Rs 2 cr

From June 1, 2025, Uzbekistan will begin offering a simplified five-year residence permit in exchange for a government donation

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tired of changing policies of UK, Canada, US, and other top countries? Foreigners looking for a stable residency route now have a fresh option: Uzbekistan. From June 1, 2025, the country will begin offering a simplified five-year residence permit in exchange for a government donation.
 
The new scheme, introduced under Presidential Decree PF-67 and signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on April 18, allows foreigners and stateless persons to apply for a five-year residence permit by paying $250,000. Additional family members — including spouse, children and parents — can be added for $150,000 each.
 
There are no restrictions on nationality, and the process will be separate from the country’s existing investment and real estate-based residence routes.
 
 
Three ways to get residence in Uzbekistan
 
With the addition of this new donation-based route, foreigners now have three ways to gain residency in Uzbekistan:

Also Read

Meghalaya Principal Secretary

Meghalaya principal secretary 'found dead' in hotel room in Uzbekistan

cars

China's used car exports surge, driven by demand from Central Asia

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Russia says it detains suspect over the murder of top general in Moscow

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

This defence related stock nears record high; zooms 50% in 2 months

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

'Concerned at loss of tourists' lives': Pakistan on Pahalgam terror attack

 
Donation route (Presidential Decree PF-67, April 18, 2025)  
$250,000 donation for the main applicant  
$150,000 per family member  
Five-year permit (renewal rules pending)  
Open to all nationalities  
Payment to a designated state account
 
Real estate route (under amended Decree UP-5611)  
$300,000 property purchase in Tashkent or nearby  
$200,000 in cities like Samarkand or Bukhara  
$100,000 in other regions  
Indefinite residence status  
Open to nationals from 85 listed countries  
No extra cost for dependents
 
Investment visa route (Presidential Decree UP-5611, amended 2019)  
Three-year permit for $250,000 company investment  
Ten-year permit for $3 million in goods and services production  
Dependents included  
No nationality restrictions
 
Clarifications expected before June 1
 
Before applications open in June, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are expected to release additional guidance, including:
 
Final format of the request form  
Processing timelines  
Renewal rules after five years  
Treasury account details for the donation  
Anti-money laundering documentation  
Whether time under this permit counts towards naturalisation
 
Former Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov wrote on LinkedIn that Uzbekistan has been offering residence permits through real estate purchases since 2019, available to citizens of 109 countries. Back then, property prices needed for permits ranged from $100,000 to $400,000, with Tashkent topping the charts.
 
In 2022, the threshold in the capital was lowered to $300,000, while foreigners could purchase property worth $70,000 in regional cities or $150,000 in Tashkent without the need for residence permits.
 
India one of Uzbekistan’s priority markets
 
The Indian community in Uzbekistan is currently around 15,000, with more than 12,000 Indian students studying medicine in cities across the country.
 
Tourism Minister Umid R. Shadiev said Uzbekistan is now focusing on India. “Our target is to treble the number of Indian visitors to Uzbekistan by 2030. Already, Indian passport holders are eligible for an e-visa. In the near future, I would like to see India added to the list of countries that can visit Uzbekistan visa-free,” he said earlier this month.
 
Uzbekistan welcomed 72,300 Indian travellers in 2024 alone. Shadiev said cultural closeness and easier entry procedures have helped push the numbers up.
 
“Our target is to attract 15 million international arrivals per year by 2030,” he added.
 
Since President Mirziyoyev took office in 2017, tourist arrivals have climbed from 2.7 million to a record 10 million. International visits rose by 24 per cent in the past year.
 
The new residence permit scheme is being introduced as part of the broader ‘Uzbekistan-2030’ strategy launched in April 2023, aimed at transforming the country into an upper-middle-income economy.

More From This Section

International students — long the golden goose for universities and colleges in advanced economies — face an increasingly uncertain future as governments seek easy targets to rein in surging immigration.

USCIS to immigrants: Report address change within 10 days or risk trouble

Infotech firms shrug off US visa Bill

Facing US student loan default? What you need to know to regain control

US Visa

Indians hit as US revokes 4,736 SEVIS records, over 300 student visas

Indian students in US now risk deportation for seatbelt, speeding tickets

Indian students in US now risk deportation for seatbelt, speeding tickets

H-1B Visa

Indians worst hit by US student visa cancellations, shows AILA data

Topics : Uzbekistan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon