Indians hit as US revokes 4,736 SEVIS records, over 300 student visas

Indians hit as US revokes 4,736 SEVIS records, over 300 student visas

Out of the 327 reports of visa revocation and SEVIS termination gathered by the American Immigration Lawyers Association, 50% are Indians

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

A significant number of Indians are expected to be hit following the termination of 4,736 SEVIS records by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and over 300 student visas by the Department of State since January 2025.
 
The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) released the numbers in a policy brief, stating that out of the terminated SEVIS records, majority were on the F-1 status. These records have been terminated since January 20, 2025.
 
The Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) is the web-based system that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) uses to maintain information on Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP)-certified schools, F-1 and M-1 students. An F-1 status student is a foreign national student authorised to study in the US at a SEVP-certified school for academic purposes.
 
 
AILA said that out of the 327 reports of visa revocations and SEVIS terminations gathered by it from attorneys, students, and university staff across the country, 50 per cent students were from India, followed by 14 per cent from China. Others were from South Korea, Nepal, and Bangladesh.
 
Flagging visa actions against Indian students, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned whether Ministry of External Affairs would take up the matter with the US.

In a post on X citing AILA’s reports, he said, “Out of the 327 visa revocation cases of international students collected by the organisation so far, 50 per cent are Indians. The reasons for revocation are random and unclear. There is growing fear and apprehension.”
 
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the DOS had revoked more than 300 student visas and launched a “Catch and Revoke” programme, which uses AI-assisted reviews to screen the social media activity of student visa holders, according to the AILA brief.
 
The top 10 affected states include Texas, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, Florida, and Virginia.
 
According to the information gathered by AILA, 50 per cent of the affected students were on Optional Practical Training (OPT), meaning they had completed their academic programmes and were employed in the United States, 57 per cent students reported receiving visa revocation notices, mainly via email from US consulates, only 2 students had any history of participating in political protests. 83 per cent received SEVIS termination notice from only their university, 14 per cent received notice directly from ICE, primarily OPT students, and 7 per cent reported receiving no notice at all.
 
AILA noted “a number of reported lags between SEVIS termination and notice of any kind,” which may result in immigration issues for students who continue working unaware of their terminated status.
 
“The stated rationale for the SEVIS terminations was not always consistent with the record,” the brief noted, adding at least 17 cases involved revocations or terminations without any police interaction or criminal history.
 
Though 86 per cent of students reportedly had some contact with law enforcement, 33 per cent had their cases dismissed, were never charged, or were never prosecuted.
 

Some of the instances include:

- A Michigan student was arrested during a domestic violence incident, though the student was the victim and the case was dismissed.
 
- A Pennsylvania undergraduate who received a speeding ticket.
 
- A Missouri graduate student on OPT with infractions like expired plates and illegal parking.
 
- A California STEM student was mistakenly accused of theft in a self-checkout incident. The case was dismissed.
 
- A Texas graduate student arrested for underage drinking. The case was dismissed and disclosed in later visa applications that were approved.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

