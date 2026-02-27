UK 'Visa Fraud Se Bache': From IELTS claims to jobs, Indians must beware

The United Kingdom on Thursday launched an anti-visa fraud campaign in Haryana to help protect Indian nationals from physical, financial and emotional risks linked to visa fraud and “irregular migration”.

The move comes as the UK government faces growing scrutiny over the misuse of the Skilled Worker visa route. A recent Commons report described “widespread” abuse of the system and said officials did not have reliable data on how many of the 1.2 million people who entered the UK through this route had overstayed or were working illegally.

The report said criminal operators had adjusted quickly to get around measures introduced under a government crackdown announced last year.

UK Visa Fraud Se Bache campaign explained

The ‘Visa Fraud Se Bache’ (save yourself from visa fraud) campaign was launched at an event in Sonipat in the presence of Haryana Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Gaurav Gautam and UK Home Office Acting Permanent Secretary Simon Ridley, an official statement said.

The campaign will focus on the districts of Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal and Kurukshetra in support and coordination with the state government.

The campaign encourages prospective travellers to the UK to verify information and stay vigilant through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (+91 70652 51380).

As part of the initiative, UK teams will conduct outreach engagements in these areas and flag warning signs of visa scams.

People will be advised to watch for common bogus claims such as:

• Promise of a guaranteed UK visa or job

• Claims that English-language tests like IELTS are not required

• Demands for unusually high processing fees

Haryana is the third state in India where the campaign has been launched, alongside Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said: “The expansion of the ‘Visa Fraud Se Bache’ campaign to Haryana underscores the United Kingdom's commitment to ensuring that prospective travellers have access to accurate and authoritative information.

“We want every applicant to know that trustworthy guidance is available, that the UK values their aspirations and that no one should fall victim to those who exploit them. I encourage all those considering travel to the UK to rely solely on verified channels, including our WhatsApp chatbot, to ensure their safety and wellbeing.”

Alba Smeriglio, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, said: “Preventing exploitation and irregular migration remains a shared priority for the UK and India. With tools like our Hindi-enabled WhatsApp chatbot, the UK's ‘Visa Fraud Se Bache’ campaign will help people in Haryana recognise and avoid visa scams.

“We thank the government of Haryana and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for their strong support and partnership.”

Risks and penalties linked to UK visa fraud

Visa fraud can lead to heavy debt and expose victims to physical harm and exploitation. A person found committing visa fraud can receive a 10-year ban on travel to the UK.

Under the Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement, the UK and India share a commitment to tackling irregular migration. The campaign forms part of joint efforts to step up action against visa fraud.

The UK launched the first pilot project in Punjab in February 2025 and expanded it to Tamil Nadu in December 2025.

UK Visa fraud cases raise concerns

There have been rising instances of visa fraud cases. In one recent example, an Indian-origin woman based in the UK was accused of running an illegal visa racket that allegedly sold fake work permits to migrants for as much as £19,000.

The operation was uncovered through an undercover investigation that showed how social media platforms were being used to exploit gaps in Britain’s immigration system.

The allegations centre on Komal Shinde, who is reported to run Krishiv Consultancy Ltd. An investigation cited by the Daily Mail said Shinde allegedly offered fraudulent Skilled Worker visas supported by fabricated job offers, forged employment records and false payroll transactions.

These documents were allegedly used to help migrants enter or remain in the UK unlawfully. Investigators said Shinde also offered to arrange Global Talent visas, intended for people with recognised achievements in fields such as science, technology and the arts, priced at up to £30,000.

She reportedly told applicants that experience letters, certificates and supporting documents could be fabricated and claimed that several applications had already been approved using this method.