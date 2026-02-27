Friday, February 27, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Small finance banks offer up to 7.9% on fixed deposits: Check latest rates

Small finance banks offer up to 7.9% on fixed deposits: Check latest rates

High-yield small finance banks outpace major lenders as data reveals a significant interest rate gap for investors

Fixed Deposits

Amit Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 2:09 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Fixed deposit (FD) investors can earn up to 7.9 per cent interest, as small finance banks continue to outpace large public and private-sector lenders, according to Paisabazaar.com data.
 

Where FD rates are highest

 
Small finance banks
  • Highest rate: 7.9 per cent (Suryoday Small Finance Bank, 5-year tenure)
  • Several banks offering 7.5 per cent–7.77per cent on 2–5 year deposits
  • Many lenders giving 7 per cent+ even on 1–3 year tenures
  • Suitable for investors seeking higher guaranteed returns
 

Private sector bank FD rates

 
  • Mostly in 6.25 per cent–7.2 per cent range
  • DCB Bank, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank offer up to 7per cent+
  • Large banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank offer around 6.45per cent–6.5per cent
 
Balance between safety and returns
 
 
Public sector bank FD rates
  • Typically between 6 per cent and 6.7 per cent
  • State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank remain in this band
  • Preferred by conservative investors
 

Latest FD interest rates

Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
Bank Name

Also Read

Piyush Goyal

India-US trade deal will be 'rebalanced' if situation changes: Piyush Goyal

petrol pump, petrol

Nearly 50% pre-2022 petrol cars see lower mileage on E20 fuel: Survey

daily exercise

Can daily exercise help fight Alzheimer's and slow ageing? Study says yes

market, mutual fund

2026 markets may reward allocation shifts, not past winners: Report

Modi

Budget reforms, capex allocation steps towards achieving Viksit Bharat: PM

 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
10-year tenure (%)
% Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank 7.10 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.35 7.10 6.75 6.75
Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.20 888 days 6.90 7.00 7.00 7.00
ESAF Small Finance Bank 7.60 444 days 4.75 6.00 5.75 5.75
Jana Small Finance Bank 7.77 Above 3 years to 5 years 7.00 7.50 7.77 6.50
Shivalik Small Finance Bank 7.50 21 months 1 day to 22 months 6.00 6.75 6.25 6.25
slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 6.25 7.50 7.00 6.50
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 7.90 5 years 7.25 7.25 7.90 7.25
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.45 2 years 7.25 7.20 7.20 6.50
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 7.50 2 years to 3 years 6.00 7.50 7.00 6.75
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Axis Bank 6.45 15 months to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.45 6.45
Bandhan Bank 7.20 2 years to less than 3 years 7.00 7.00 5.85 5.85
City Union Bank 7.00 500 days 6.80 6.50 6.25 6.25
CSB Bank 7.00 13 months 5.00 5.75 5.75 6.00
DBS Bank 6.60 376 days to 600 days 6.30 6.40 6.25 6.25
DCB Bank 7.15 60 months to 61 months 6.90 7.00 7.15 7.00
Federal Bank 6.70 36 months 6.25 6.70 6.40 6.40
HDFC Bank 6.45 18 months to 3 years 6.25 6.45 6.40 6.15
ICICI Bank 6.50 3 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.50 6.50
IDFC FIRST Bank 7.00 450 days to 5 years 6.30 7.00 7.00 6.00
IndusInd Bank 7.00 1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months 6.75 6.90 6.65 6.50
Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.25 888 days 6.75 6.65 6.60 6.60
IDBI Bank 6.50 Above 2 years to less than 3 years 6.20 6.35 6.25 5.90
Karnataka Bank 6.65 555 days 6.50 6.15 6.15 5.50
Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.70 15 months to less than 3 years 6.50 6.40 6.25 6.25
RBL Bank 7.20 18 months to 3 years 7.00 7.20 6.70 6.70
SBM Bank India 7.85 391 days to 15 months 7.10 7.10 7.00 7.00
South Indian Bank 6.60 2 years 6.35 6.20 5.70 5.70
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

More From This Section

flight, British Airways, aeroplane

No fee for air ticket cancellation within 48 hours: Know about new rules

Mutual Funds, Sebi, Stock Market Today

80% of stocks in bear market, but Nifty near highs: What It means for you

gold

Investing in gold, silver ETFs? Your NAV calculation's changing from April

As per Square Yards' analysis, the lease tenure is for 12 months. The agreed monthly rent starts at Rs. 6 lakh, with the cumulative rental value over the full term at Rs. 72 lakh.

₹6 lakh a month: Actress Shraddha Kapoor renews lease for luxury Juhu flat

mutual fund aum 2025, amfi data, mutual fund growth india, asset under management, fund houses aum, equity inflows india

Use current valuations to enter small-cap stocks with robust fundamentalspremium

Topics : fixed deposit rates BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanAirtel Share PricePakistan Afghanistan Conflict