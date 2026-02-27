Small finance banks offer up to 7.9% on fixed deposits: Check latest rates
High-yield small finance banks outpace major lenders as data reveals a significant interest rate gap for investors
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Fixed deposit (FD) investors can earn up to 7.9 per cent interest, as small finance banks continue to outpace large public and private-sector lenders, according to Paisabazaar.com data.
Where FD rates are highest
Small finance banks
- Highest rate: 7.9 per cent (Suryoday Small Finance Bank, 5-year tenure)
- Several banks offering 7.5 per cent–7.77per cent on 2–5 year deposits
- Many lenders giving 7 per cent+ even on 1–3 year tenures
- Suitable for investors seeking higher guaranteed returns
Private sector bank FD rates
- Mostly in 6.25 per cent–7.2 per cent range
- DCB Bank, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank offer up to 7per cent+
- Large banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank offer around 6.45per cent–6.5per cent
Balance between safety and returns
Public sector bank FD rates
- Typically between 6 per cent and 6.7 per cent
- State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank remain in this band
- Preferred by conservative investors
Latest FD interest rates
More From This Section
Topics : fixed deposit rates BS Web Reports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 2:08 PM IST