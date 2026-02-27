Small finance banks offer up to 7.9% on fixed deposits: Check latest rates

Fixed deposit (FD) investors can earn up to 7.9 per cent interest, as small finance banks continue to outpace large public and private-sector lenders, according to Paisabazaar.com data.

Where FD rates are highest

Small finance banks

Highest rate: 7.9 per cent (Suryoday Small Finance Bank, 5-year tenure)

Several banks offering 7.5 per cent–7.77per cent on 2–5 year deposits

Many lenders giving 7 per cent+ even on 1–3 year tenures

Suitable for investors seeking higher guaranteed returns

Private sector bank FD rates

Mostly in 6.25 per cent–7.2 per cent range

DCB Bank, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank offer up to 7per cent+

Large banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank offer around 6.45per cent–6.5per cent

Balance between safety and returns

Public sector bank FD rates

Typically between 6 per cent and 6.7 per cent

State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank remain in this band

Preferred by conservative investors

Latest FD interest rates