The Indian passport has taken a tumble in the latest global passport rankings, slipping several spots to 85th place, tied with Mauritania. Holders of an Indian passport can now travel visa-free to 57 countries, according to the latest Henley Passport Index released by London-based consultancy Henley & Partners.
Earlier this year, India was ranked 77th, with access to 59 destinations without needing a visa. The drop reflects changing global mobility agreements and tightening border policies among several nations.
India’s ranking in Henley Passport Index 2025:
2006 – 71st
2007 – 73rd
2008 – 75th
2009 – 75th
2010 – 77th
2011 – 78th
2012 – 82nd
2013 – 74th
2014 – 76th
2015 – 88th
2016 – 85th
2017 – 87th
2018 – 81st
2019 – 82nd
2020 – 82nd
2021 – 90th
2022 – 83rd
2023 – 84th
2024 – 80th
2025 – 85th
Where Indians can travel without a visa
Indians can currently travel visa-free to 12 destinations. These include Bhutan, Indonesia, Mauritius, and Trinidad and Tobago. The full list is:
1. Bhutan
2. Dominica
3. Haiti
4. Indonesia
5. Mauritius
6. Micronesia
7. Nepal
8. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
9. Senegal
10. Serbia
11. Trinidad and Tobago
12. Vanuatu
Countries offering visa on arrival
In 27 countries, Indian citizens can obtain a visa after landing. Popular destinations in this category include Sri Lanka, Maldives, Jordan, and Qatar.
1. Bolivia
2. Burundi
3. Cambodia
4. Cape Verde Islands
5. Comoro Islands
6. Djibouti
7. Ethiopia
8. Guinea-Bissau
9. Jordan
10. Laos
11. Madagascar
12. Maldives
13. Marshall Islands
14. Mongolia
15. Mozambique
16. Myanmar
17. Niue
18. Palau Islands
19. Qatar
20. Samoa
21. Sierra Leone
22. Sri Lanka
23. St Lucia
24. Tanzania
25. Timor-Leste
26. Togo
27. Tuvalu
Apply online before travelling
Indian travellers can apply for an e-Visa to 44 countries, including Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Vietnam. The application is typically completed online before departure.
For instance:
1. Albania
2. Armenia
3. Azerbaijan
4. Bahamas
5. Bahrain
6. Bangladesh
7. Georgia
8. Hong Kong (SAR China)
9. Oman
10. Russia
11. Saudi Arabia
12. Singapore
13. South Africa
14. Türkiye
15. Ukraine
16. Uzbekistan
17. Vietnam
18. Zambia
A few countries, including Kenya, Seychelles, and St Kitts and Nevis, also require an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to travel.
Global leaders in travel freedom
At the top of the 2025 ranking are three Asian nations. Singapore holds the first position with visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea with 190 and Japan with 189.
China climbs steadily
Meanwhile, China has seen a major leap in global mobility over the past decade, climbing from 94th in 2015 to 64th in 2025. Its citizens can now visit 37 more destinations visa-free than they could ten years ago.
In the past year alone, Beijing has added 30 more visa-free destinations, expanding access through fresh agreements with countries across Europe, South America, and the Gulf.
“Recent developments, including granting visa free access to Russia, show Beijing’s ongoing strategy of increased openness. China’s moves — alongside new agreements with the Gulf states, South America, and several European countries — are bolstering the Asia-Pacific region’s dominance in travel freedom,” the Henley report said.