Home / Immigration / US visa bulletin November 2025: Slow progress for Indian Green Card seekers

US visa bulletin November 2025: Slow progress for Indian Green Card seekers

US visa bulletin for November 2025 shows little progress for Indian Green Card applicants, with most family and work categories staying unchanged

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Department of State has released the visa bulletin for November 2025, showing minimal progress for Indian applicants across both family- and employment-based categories. Most priority dates remain unchanged from October, indicating another month of slow movement for Green Card hopefuls.
 
The monthly visa bulletin determines when immigrant visa applicants can submit documents to the US National Visa Center under the Final Action Dates and Application Filing Dates. It serves as a guide for individuals waiting to adjust their immigration status or apply for permanent residency.
 

What has changed for family-sponsored visas

 
In the family-sponsored category, only minor shifts are visible. The F2B preference, which covers unmarried adult children of permanent residents, advanced slightly to December 1, 2016, from November 22, 2016.
 
 
The F2A category for spouses and children of permanent residents remains at February 1, 2024, while other preferences — F1, F3, and F4 — continue unchanged in the final action chart.
 

Under the Dates for Filing, small advances include:

 
F2A moving to October 22, 2025 from September 22, 2025

F2B rising to March 8, 2017 from January 1, 2017
F4 shifting slightly to December 15, 2006
 
The bulletin lists 226,000 as the annual limit for family-sponsored preference immigrants, with per-country caps set at 7% of the total annual family- and employment-based quotas.
 

Family-sponsored final action dates for India

 
F1: November 8, 2016 (unchanged)
F2A: February 1, 2024 (unchanged)
F2B: December 1, 2016 (was November 22, 2016)
F3: September 8, 2011 (unchanged)
F4: November 1, 2006 (unchanged)
 

Family-sponsored dates for filing (India)

 
F1: September 1, 2017 (unchanged)
F2A: October 22, 2025 (was September 22, 2025)
F2B: March 8, 2017 (was January 1, 2017)
F3: July 22, 2012 (unchanged)
F4: December 15, 2006 (was December 1, 2006)
 

Modest progress for skilled professionals

 
In the employment-based stream, India saw minimal movement. The EB-2 category for professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability inched forward to April 1, 2013, from January 1, 2013.
 
All other categories, including EB-1, EB-3, and the investor-based EB-5 routes, remain frozen.
 

Employment-based final action dates for India

 
EB-1: February 15, 2022 (unchanged)
EB-2: April 1, 2013 (was January 1, 2013)
EB-3: August 22, 2013 (unchanged)
Other Workers: August 22, 2013 (unchanged)
EB-4: July 1, 2020
EB-5 (Unreserved): February 1, 2021 (unchanged)
EB-5 Set-Asides (Rural, High Unemployment, Infrastructure): Current
 

Employment-based dates for filing (India)

 
EB-1: April 15, 2023 (unchanged)
EB-2: December 1, 2013 (unchanged)
EB-3: August 15, 2014 (unchanged)
Other Workers: August 15, 2014 (unchanged)
EB-4: February 15, 2021 (unchanged)
EB-5 (Unreserved): April 1, 2022 (unchanged)
EB-5 Set-Asides: Current
 
How the employment-based categories work
 
Employment-based visas are distributed under five preference categories, each serving different types of workers and investors:
 
First preference (EB-1): For individuals with extraordinary ability, outstanding professors, and multinational executives or managers.
Second preference (EB-2): For professionals holding advanced degrees or exceptional ability.
Third preference (EB-3): For skilled and unskilled workers, capped at 10,000 visas for “other workers.”
Fourth preference (EB-4): For special immigrants, including religious workers and certain US government employees abroad.
Fifth preference (EB-5): For investors, divided into categories for rural, high-unemployment, and infrastructure investments.
 
Each of the first three categories receives 28.6% of the annual global quota, while EB-4 and EB-5 each account for 7.1%.
 

Why these dates matter

 
The visa bulletin contains two key timelines:
 
Dates for Filing mark when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications.
Final Action Dates determine when applications are processed and approved, leading to permanent residency.
 
Applicants must have a priority date earlier than the cut-off listed in their category to move forward. These timelines directly affect the pace of the Green Card process, particularly for countries with heavy demand such as India, Mexico, and the Philippines.
 
As the November bulletin shows, visa movement for India remains slow, reflecting continued oversubscription and tight numerical limits. However, modest progress in select family and employment categories offers some relief for applicants awaiting their turn.

