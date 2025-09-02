Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Immigration Act 2025 kicks in: Fake visas, overstays to invite tougher jail

Immigration Act 2025 kicks in: Fake visas, overstays to invite tougher jail

From forged passports to overstaying foreigners, the 2025 law brings tougher jail terms, mandatory reporting by institutions, and replaces four older legislations

indian passport

Indian passport

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A new law regulating matters related to foreigners and immigration came into force on Monday, bringing in stringent punishments for carrying forged passports or visas.
 
The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, was passed by parliament during the Budget session earlier this year and received presidential assent on April 4.
 
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025), the central government hereby appoints the 01st day of September, 2025, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” said a notification issued by Nitesh Kumar Vyas, additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
 
 
Key provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025
 
• 2–7 years jail and Rs 1–10 lakh fine for forged passports or visas

Also Read

IPOs, global travel industry, Markets News, travel industry, travel

Immigration, visa rule changes from Sept 2025: What students, workers face

US visa, H4, H1B

Indian family denied US tourist visa: Was Rs 80 lakh savings too little?

US university, US colleges, American universities, US college, ivy league

US visa curbs bite: Universities fear 40% fall in international students

US visa

US warns 3 lakh Indian students: Break laws, lose visa, face lifetime ban

New Zealand

New Zealand golden visa: Foreigners can now buy homes worth Rs 25 crore

• Up to 5 years jail or Rs 5 lakh fine for illegal entry into areas
• Hotels, universities, hospitals must report details of foreigners
• Airlines and ships must share advance passenger and crew data
• Government can regulate or close premises frequented by foreigners
• Repeals four older laws on passports, foreigners and immigration
 
Forged passports and visas
 
The law sets a strict framework for those attempting to enter, stay in, or exit India with fraudulent travel documents.
 
< Using or supplying a forged passport, visa or other travel document will attract a minimum of two years in prison, extendable up to seven years, along with a fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
< Foreigners entering restricted areas without valid documents could face up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, or both.
 
Mandatory reporting rules
 
Hotels, universities, educational institutions, hospitals and nursing homes will now be required to report information about foreigners in order to track overstayers.
 
All international airlines and shipping companies must submit passenger and crew manifests to Indian immigration officers or civil authorities before arrival.
 
Control over premises
 
The Act also gives the central government authority to regulate premises “frequented by any foreigner”. Owners may be ordered to shut such places, restrict use, or refuse admission to certain classes of foreigners.
 
Replacing four earlier laws
 
The Act consolidates multiple pieces of legislation into one framework. It repeals:
 
The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920
The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939
The Foreigners Act, 1946
The Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000
 
Ketan Mukhija, senior partner at Burgeon Law, said the Act marks “a crucial step in modernising India’s immigration laws by replacing outdated regulations and strengthening national security.”
 
He cautioned that the legislation could face practical challenges. “The Act could be improved by introducing stronger appeal mechanisms against immigration officers’ decisions and ensuring security measures do not create undue hurdles for legitimate travellers. Balancing enforcement with fairness will be key to making the system both effective and just.”
 
How other countries act on security concerns
 
Several countries have similar provisions allowing them to deny visas, monitor foreigners and deport individuals on national security grounds.
 
United States: In March 2025, the State Department said it would use AI tools under the “Catch and Revoke” system to identify and revoke visas of individuals sympathetic to terrorist groups such as Hamas.
Australia: Authorities can detain non-citizens considered risks, although a 2023 High Court ruling barred indefinite detention of stateless persons unless deportation was possible.
Gulf countries: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait have deported large numbers of migrant workers on security grounds, often with limited avenues for appeal.

More From This Section

US visa, US students

No, China isn't getting 600,000 US student visas; Trump move is a clampdown

green card, h1b visa

H-1B visas row: Indian IT firms less dependent on immigrants, shows data

London, UK

UK study visas: Nearly 1 lakh Indians among 18% rise in first half of 2025

American neighbour

Green card holders: US revives neighbourhood checks for citizenship seekers

New York, USA

No H-1B visa or OPT? 78% Indians will give up plans to study in the US

Topics : immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMitchell Starc RetirementDelhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon