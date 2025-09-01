Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian family denied US tourist visa: Was Rs 80 lakh savings too little?

Indian family denied US tourist visa: Was Rs 80 lakh savings too little?

Reddit post sparks debate after consular officers deny B2 visas without questions

US visa

US visa. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh
Sep 01 2025

Listen to This Article

Visa rejections can sting, especially when applicants believe they have everything in place. That was the experience of an Indian user on Reddit, who said their US B2 tourist visa was refused despite owning a house, earning ₹15 lakh a year and having family savings of ₹70-80 lakh. The applicant added that their parents, who applied alongside them, were also denied.
 
Refusal despite strong financial background
 
The applicant, who earns ₹15 lakh annually, owns a house and has a steady job, said both their visa and their parents’ visas were turned down. According to the post, consular officers did not ask about their employment, financial background or past travel history before issuing the refusal.
 
 
The rejection came under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, which applies when officers are not convinced that an applicant intends to return to their home country after visiting the US.
 
“It felt arbitrary,” the Redditor wrote. “No questions were asked about our jobs, about our ties back home, previous travel, nothing.”

The post triggered strong reactions online. One commenter argued that what might look like large savings in India may not appear substantial to US consular officers.
 
“₹20 lakh+ in savings is not impressive,” they said.
 
The applicant challenged this, pointing out that others with even lower savings had secured approvals.
 
“Not true… people I know with ₹10 lakh savings have been approved too. Also, I was going for a vacation, not to settle there. And combined with my parents, that's ₹70-80 lakh. How much more does one need?”
 
Another user criticised the system itself, describing it as unpredictable.
 
“The ‘system,’ if we can call it that, isn’t really functioning with fairness or just treatment of the applicants as its priority.”
 
What section 214(b) means
 
The US B2 tourist visa is a non-immigrant visa for short-term stays covering tourism, family visits, medical treatment or events. Applicants must prove their intention to return home after the trip.
 
A refusal under Section 214(b) is one of the most common reasons for denial but does not prevent applicants from reapplying. Grounds often include weak ties to the home country, unclear travel purpose or the officer not being convinced of the intention to return.
 
Crucially, this decision cannot be overturned by sending additional documents. Instead, the applicant must reapply, pay the visa fee again and attend a fresh interview.
 
Wider scrutiny of visa holders
 
At the same time, the United States Department of State confirmed last month that it is reviewing the records of more than 55 million foreigners holding valid US visas.
 
“In line with our policies, all visa holders are subject to continuous vetting,” the department said in a response to the Associated Press. “We review all available information as part of our vetting, including law enforcement or immigration records or any other information that comes to light after visa issuance indicating a potential ineligibility.”

First Published: Sep 01 2025

