US unveils Fifa Pass to fast-track visa interviews for 2026 World Cup fans

The US has introduced a new "Fifa Pass" that will prioritise visa interviews for next year's World Cup ticket holders, even as the Trump administration continues widespread visa cancellations

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a meeting with the White House task force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Washington. Photo: REUTERS

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fast-Track Visas for World Cup 2026: The Trump administration on Monday announced a new initiative for foreigners travelling to the United States for next year's World Cup that will allow them to secure visa interviews more quickly. The move comes at a time when officials have been cancelling or refusing non-immigrant visas in large numbers.
 
Dubbed “Fifa Pass,” the scheme will allow those who have purchased World Cup tickets through Fifa to get expedited visa appointments, as the administration works to manage President Donald Trump’s tough stance on migration alongside a surge in global visitors for the tournament. The “pass” refers to a “prioritised appointments scheduling system”.
 
 
“If you have a ticket for the World Cup, you can have prioritised appointments to get your visa,” said Fifa President Gianni Infantino, who joined Trump in the Oval Office on Monday to outline the new process.
 
Trump said he “strongly” encourages World Cup travellers to apply for their visas “right away”.
 
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said more than 400 additional consular officers have been deployed worldwide to handle the expected rise in applications, adding that in about 80 per cent of regions, travellers can secure a visa appointment within 60 days.

Under the system, ticket holders will use a dedicated “Fifa portal” that will prioritise their visa application and interview at the State Department.
 
“We're going to do the same vetting as anybody else would get,” said Rubio. “The only difference here is, we're moving them up in the queue.”
 
Next year’s World Cup includes 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
 

Why is the US cancelling so many visas?

 
Since January 20, 2025, around 80,000 non-immigrant visas have been revoked, according to the State Department.
 
The department has rolled out tighter social media checks and broader screening.
 

Visa revocations in 2025:

• Around 16,000 cases were linked to driving under the influence
• About 12,000 involved assault
• Nearly 8,000 were connected to theft
 
In August, a State Department spokesperson said more than 6,000 student visas had been cancelled for overstays and legal violations, including a small number for “support for terrorism”.
 
Officials also said last month that at least six visas were revoked over social media comments about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
 
Rubio said in May that he had cancelled the visas of “hundreds, perhaps thousands” of people, including students, for involvement in activities he described as conflicting with US foreign policy priorities.
 
Directives issued this year have told US diplomats abroad to watch for applicants who may be viewed as hostile to the United States or have a history of political activism.

Topics : US visa FIFA World Cup immigration BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

