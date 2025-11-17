Monday, November 17, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Green Card rules: What Trump's travel ban could mean for future applicants

Green Card rules: What Trump's travel ban could mean for future applicants

A draft policy reviewed by the US Department of Homeland Security suggests new Green Card limits for nationals of countries already covered by Donald Trump's travel ban

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump gestures while walking across the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Washington, after returning from a trip to Florida.(Photo: PTI)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Months after Donald Trump brought in a travel ban covering 12 countries, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) may soon be required to follow through with related restrictions. Internal papers from the Department of Homeland Security, reported by the New York Times on Thursday, point to possible new limits on Green Cards for people from countries already covered by the ban. The documents suggest the proposed policy sits within the former president’s broader immigration crackdown, although it has not been finalised.
 
Who may be affected under a revised Green Card rule?
 
Trump’s June directive blocked nationals of 12 countries from entering the United States. Most of the affected nations were in Africa and the Middle East. They were:
 
 
• Afghanistan
• Myanmar

Also Read

American green card

Green card holders: Answer 20 civics questions or fail citizenship test

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US Green Card lottery: Why Indians remain ineligible for the DV visa

US green card

Green card holders: You can be fined or arrested for not carrying ID

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Green card overhaul: US to revise criteria for skilled professionals

US green card

Green Card success: How hiring an attorney helped this couple get US PR

• Chad
• The Republic of Congo
• Equatorial Guinea
• Eritrea
• Haiti
• Iran
• Libya
• Somalia
• Sudan
• Yemen
 
Restrictions were also applied to nationals of seven more countries. These did not amount to a complete entry ban, but they barred people from obtaining tourist or student visas or securing permanent residency. These countries were Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. India is not on the list.
 
Trump said in June that the ban followed a domestic terrorist attack that “underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted.” He also said people from certain places were more likely to overstay their visas.
 
What exceptions were allowed?
 
The travel ban carried several exemptions. These covered:
 
• Individuals holding valid visas or Green Cards
• Athletes visiting for the 2026 World Cup or the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
• Afghans eligible for the Special Immigrant Visa programme
• US government personnel with Special Immigrant Visas
• People with immigrant visas issued to ethnic or religious minorities facing persecution in Iran
 
The US Secretary of State may also widen the list on a “case-by-case” basis when an applicant’s presence is judged to support a national interest.
 
USCIS stays quiet as former officials criticise the draft policy
 
With the policy still in draft form, USCIS has declined to comment, according to NYT. Doug Rand, who served as a senior official at the agency during the Biden administration, said the documents point to “country-specific factors” that could influence future Green Card cases.
 
“Having something that applies to you based on your country is absurd. This is a radical change,” said Rand, according to the New York Times. He argued that the approach would affect people who are already living lawfully in the US, calling it “an escalation” of the Trump team’s approach to legal immigration.

More From This Section

UK

'Illegal immigration is tearing UK apart': Govt to unveil strict measures

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US Visa Bulletin December 2025: Green card EB-5 moves forward for Indians

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

H1-B curbs temporary setback, cost advantage will bring US around: AP CM

H-1B Visa

India's top tech schools see opportunity in Trump's H-1B visa curbs

Marco Rubio

People with obesity, diabetes may not get US visas approved: Here's why

Topics : green card US immigration BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon