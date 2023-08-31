1,499 new colleges to be set up in Maharashtra this year: Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government will set up 1,499 new colleges across the state this year, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Fadnavis said, The Maharashtra government will set up 1,499 new colleges this year in the state as part of a five-year plan approved in a meeting held here.

The deputy CM said the plan is for the period 2024-29. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said. The meeting took place at the state government's Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction over effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), he said.

