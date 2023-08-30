Confirmation

1.6 mn youth trained at MSME ministry tool rooms in last 9 yrs: Rane

In the recently-launched Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Bhubaneswar Tool Room manufactured around 54,000 aero-space components of 437 varieties

Narayan Rane

Narayan Rane

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
As many as 16 lakh youths have been trained through 18 tool rooms and technology centres run by the Ministry of MSME in the last nine years, benefiting more than 3 lakh MSME units, Union Minister Narayan Rane said on Wednesday.
The tool rooms and technology centres are making a significant contribution in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a self-reliant India, he said.
On the occasion of National Small Industry Day, the Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that "16 lakh youth have been trained subsequently, benefiting over 3 lakh MSME units in the last 9 years, through 18 tool rooms and technology centres run by the Ministry of MSME across the country".
Rane said these tool rooms design and manufacture medium and small-size equipment as per international standards, which are used in industries related to sports goods, plastic, automobile, footwear, glass, perfume, foundry and forging, electronics and space sector.
In the recently-launched Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Bhubaneswar Tool Room manufactured around 54,000 aero-space components of 437 varieties.
Tool rooms have also played an important role in fulfilling the domestic needs of PPE kits, sanitiser machines, oxygen concentrators as well as in their exports during the pandemic.

A total of 15 more technology centres are being set up to further strengthen the MSME units of the country, Rane posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narayan Rane MSME Chandrayaan-3

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

