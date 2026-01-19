1,790 plots allocated to investors in last six months in Rajasthan

“It can be gauged from the fact that RIICO (Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation) has allocated 1,790 plots worth approximately ₹3,200 crore to investors in the last six months, and 20 new industrial areas have been opened for plot allocation,” the official said.

“Investors also showed confidence in the state government, signing MoUs worth approximately ₹35 trillion, of which MoUs worth more than ₹8 trillion have already been implemented,” he pointed out.

The official said that the state government and RIICO have issued new policies and simplified the rules to attract maximum investment in the state's industrial areas, create employment opportunities for people, and make it easier for entrepreneurs to set up and operate their industries.

“The simplification of policies and regulations implemented by the state government and RIICO has made Rajasthan a preferred state for investors, and the pace of land allocation in RIICO's industrial areas has accelerated,” he said.

RIICO has recorded a significant increase in key indicators of industrial development during April-December 2025.

The value of land allocated during April-December 2025 increased to ₹3,200 crore, compared to approximately ₹700 crore in April-December 2024. The number of plots allocated during the same period also increased from approximately 670 to 1,790, reflecting the growing interest of investors in RIICO-developed industrial areas.

The value of government land acquired for industrial development increased from approximately ₹80 crore to ₹1,120 crore. RIICO's receipts also nearly doubled, rising from ₹1,190 crore to ₹2,130 crore, while work orders issued increased from ₹350 crore to ₹670 crore.