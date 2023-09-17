1 dead, 28 injured after ST bus hits container truck on Mumbai-Goa highway

A man died and 28 persons were injured after a state transport (ST) bus collided with a container truck on Mumbai-Goa highway in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.
The incident took place near Mangaon in Talegaon village when the bus and container truck were moving side by side, the Raigad police official said.
"The bus dashed against the truck. Passenger Vinod Tarale (38), a resident of Dombivali, died, while his wife Vaishnavi and 15-year-old son Atharva are seriously injured. In all 28 passengers, including nine women, three girls and five boys, were injured," he said.
MSRTC authorities arranged a bus to ferry the passengers to their destinations after the incident, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)