1 dead, 35 injured as bus overturns on Uttar Pradesh national highway

A Kanpur-bound private bus from Ahmedabad carrying 45 passengers dashed into a divider and overturned on the Kanpur-Jhansi National Highway

Press Trust of India Jalaun (UP)
death

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
A Kanpur-bound private bus from Ahmedabad carrying 45 passengers dashed into a divider and overturned on the Kanpur-Jhansi National Highway on Thursday morning leaving the conductor dead and 35 people injured, police said.

Kalpi police circle officer Devendra Pachauri said the accident occurred near Sai Mandir under Kotwali Atta area.

The deceased conductor has been identified as Babban (45).

Some passengers with minor injuries were discharged after administering first aid at Community Health Centre in Kalpi while those seriously injured were sent to the district hospital, the police official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Kanpur

First Published: May 11 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

