1 dead, 35 injured as bus overturns on Uttar Pradesh national highway

A Kanpur-bound private bus from Ahmedabad carrying 45 passengers dashed into a divider and overturned on the Kanpur-Jhansi National Highway on Thursday morning leaving the conductor dead and 35 people injured, police said.

Kalpi police circle officer Devendra Pachauri said the accident occurred near Sai Mandir under Kotwali Atta area.

The deceased conductor has been identified as Babban (45).

Some passengers with minor injuries were discharged after administering first aid at Community Health Centre in Kalpi while those seriously injured were sent to the district hospital, the police official added.

Also Read Final phase of voting begins for local body polls in Uttar Pradesh Bundelkhand reaching new heights of development under BJP govt: UP CM 11 G20 meetings to be held in Uttar Pradesh between February 13-15 UP set to get its third international cricket stadium in Varanasi Come Jan, travel from Mumbai to Goa on new highway in just 4.5 hrs: Gadkari Possibility cannot become evidence: Court acquits 3 in Delhi riots case 57% of all fraud incidents in India are 'platform' frauds: PwC India SC faults Maha governor and speaker, but won't restore Thackeray govt Doctor's killing outcome of systemic failure, says Kerala High Court Guwahati NGO files defamation suit against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in Assam