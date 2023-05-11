

There is, therefore, no immediate danger to the stability of the coalition government in Mumbai that Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis helm, ruling out any further speculation on whether the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) might split to rescue it. The Supreme Court on Thursday said Maharashtra’s governor "erred" in ordering that Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government face a floor test on June 30 last year. It, however, said it would not restore the government since the Sena leader resigned before the floor test. The court also ruled out disqualifying the 16 rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, of the Sena, and left the decision for the Maharashtra assembly speaker.



Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed "complete satisfaction" over the Supreme Court's verdict. "Those who were speculating that this government will collapse today have been silenced (by the verdict)," he said, adding that he will comment on the decision in detail along with Shinde. But Thackeray and his supporters would count a moral win in the five-judge constitution bench of the apex court faulting the governor in ordering a floor test as it did the Maharashtra assembly speaker in accepting the rebel faction's pick for the party whip. After the verdict, Thackeray said Shinde should resign as chief minister just as he had done.



In a unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas related to the political crisis that led to the fall of the MVA government, the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud-led bench held that House speaker's decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of Shiv Sena was "illegal". Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) said if the top court has observed that Sunil Prabhu of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Sena remains the official whip, then 16 rebel MLAs stand disqualified. He said Speaker Rahul Narwekar cannot follow the official whip. Raut also asserted that since the process of formation of the government was illegal, the Shinde government is illegal. "Sunil Prabhu remains the official whip of Shiv Sena as per SC's observations, so rebel MLAs stand disqualified," Raut said.

The bench, which also comprised Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, referred the 2016 Nabam Rebia verdict by a five-judge constitution bench, which relates to the power of speaker on disqualification of MLAs, to a larger bench of seven judges. The Supreme Court said the Maharashtra governor did not have sufficient "objective material" to ask Thackeray to prove a majority in the Assembly. But the court said the governor, having erred in ordering a floor test, was justified in inviting Shinde to form government at the behest of the BJP, which was the largest political party in the house" when Thackeray did not face the floor test and quit.