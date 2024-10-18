Business Standard
10 RSS workers injured in attack during 'Sharad Purnima' event, 2 held

10 RSS workers injured in attack during 'Sharad Purnima' event, 2 held

Police said the incident happened Thursday when a 'jagran' programme was underway at the temple in Jaipur's Karni Vihar, and local residents objected to the noise and crowd

Heavy police deployment has been made in Karni Vihar to maintain order. | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Ten RSS workers were injured after they were attacked with "knives and other weapons" by a group of people during a Sharad Purnima event at a temple here, with police saying they detained two persons on Friday over the late last night incident.

Police said the incident happened Thursday when a 'jagran' programme was underway at the temple in Jaipur's Karni Vihar, and local residents objected to the noise and crowd in their neighbourhood at late hours.

An official from the local Karni Vihar police station said two of the residents arrived at the venue when 'kheer' was being distributed among devotees. After an altercation, they called in more people from their group and attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS) workers, leaving 10 of them injured.

 

Six -- Shankar Bagda, Murarilal, Ram Pareek, Lakhan Singh Jadoun, Pushpendra, and Dinesh Sharma -- of the injured have been admitted at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital for treatment.

The incident triggered protests and a road blockade. Heavy police deployment has been made in Karni Vihar to maintain order.

Rajasthan Cabinet minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore visited the injured at the SMS Hospital and said strict action would be taken against those involved. Rathore also emphasised that a thorough investigation would follow, ensuring accountability.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA Arun Chaturvedi claimed the attackers armed with "knives and other weapons" stormed the gathering and assaulted the attendees. He told reporters that the perpetrators would face severe consequences.

Accused Naseeb Chaudhary and his son have been taken into custody and efforts are on to nab others involved in the attack, the police said, adding further probe is on.

Agitated by the incident, some people blocked the Delhi-Ajmer National Highway for some time. However, they lifted the blockade late Thursday night.

Later, the workers lodged a first information report (FIR) against unidentified people under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case is being investigated by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Jaipur West) Alok Gautam.

"The incident occurred on Thursday night at a temple in Jaipur's Karni Vihar during an event involving RSS members. Two local residents objected to the noise and crowd, sparking a confrontation with the RSS workers. The situation escalated when the two individuals called in more people from their group, resulting in an attack on the workers," said the official from the local Karni Vihar police station.

Some victims said they were participating in bhajans and distributing 'kheer' when the assailants barged in and attacked them.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

