Delhi govt forms committees to control air pollution at 13 hotspots

Rai at a press conference said that while whole of Delhi is breathing 'poor' air, it is particularly 'very poor' at 13 hotspots, where the Air Quality Index has crossed 300

Rai said the committees will be headed by the deputy commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the government has formed a coordination committee each to identify and mitigate local sources of pollution at 13 locations in the city stifled with "very poor" air.

Rai at a press conference said that while whole of Delhi is breathing 'poor' air, it is particularly 'very poor' at 13 hotspots, where the Air Quality Index has crossed 300.

Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, R K Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, and Dwarka Sector-8 have been identified as these 13 places.

Rai said the committees will be headed by the deputy commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

 

He added that DPCC engineers are also designated at all hotspots and they will submit daily reports to a 'Pollution War Room'.

Dust has been identified as one of the major factors at 13 hotspots for 300-plus AQI, he said, adding, 80 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed to bring the air dust down in these areas.


Topics : Gopal Rai Delhi air quality air pollution

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

