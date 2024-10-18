Business Standard
Home / India News / SC lifts stay on proceedings against Ram Rahim in 2015 sacrilege case

SC lifts stay on proceedings against Ram Rahim in 2015 sacrilege case

Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence for his conviction in a rape case and has also been found guilty of murder

Ram Rahim Singh, Ram Rahim, Ram, Gurmeet

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday lifted the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, allowing legal proceedings to continue against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda, in connection with three 2015 sacrilege cases. These cases involve the desecration of the Sikh holy scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, in Faridkot district, Punjab.

Key points:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

  • The Supreme Court lifted the stay on proceedings against Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2015 sacrilege case.
  • The case involves the desecration of the Sikh holy scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, in Punjab's Faridkot district.
  • The High Court stay order from March 2023 has been overturned, allowing the trial to proceed.
  • Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for rape and murder convictions.
     

What is the 2015 sacrilege case?

In 2015, a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib, known as a 'bir', was reported stolen. This incident was followed by handwritten sacrilegious posters and torn pages of the scripture found scattered in the village of Bargari, Faridkot. The desecration led to widespread protests and outrage across the region. In October 2015, the situation escalated when police fired on demonstrators, killing two people in Behbal Kalan and injuring several others at Kotkapura.
 

Following these events, multiple first information reports (FIRs) were lodged, and investigations began to identify the perpetrators. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a self-styled godman and leader of Dera Sacha Sauda, became a suspect during these investigations. Although no direct evidence has conclusively linked Ram Rahim to the sacrilege, accusations from Sikh groups and the arrest of individuals connected to his sect intensified suspicions of his involvement.

Stay order against the sacrilege case

In March 2023, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the proceedings against Ram Rahim in the sacrilege cases following a petition he had filed. This legal move came after Ram Rahim had earlier requested a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the three FIRs related to the 2015 incidents. However, with the Supreme Court’s recent decision, the trial is set to resume.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan issued the ruling and also served notice to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh following an appeal by the Punjab government challenging the High Court's earlier stay on the trial.

More From This Section

Gopal Rai, Gopal

LIVE: Air quality 'poor' across Delhi, officers told to curb pollution at 13 hotspots, says minister

Pushkar Singh Dhami,Pushkar,Dhami,Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code report submitted to CM: What it says

Security forces,army,soilder

Non-local shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Shopian; investigation underway

Jitendra Singh

Travellers' health a priority for Modi govt: Union MoS Jitendra Singh

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

World Bank, ADB commit $1.6 bn for Andhra capital Amaravati from Jan 2025


Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted in a rape case and has also been found guilty of murder. His alleged involvement in the sacrilege cases remains a politically charged issue in Punjab, with political parties accusing each other of protecting the Dera or failing to conduct a proper investigation. The issue of sacrilege and the fatal police firings continue to be significant in Punjab's political landscape, especially during elections.

(With agency inputs)


Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC junks plea for cases' disposal within fixed time, says 'not American SC'

Prajwal Revanna,Prajwal,Revanna

SC upholds anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case

Jaggi Vasudev

Supreme Court closes proceedings against Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court rejects petition for regulatory body over OTT platforms

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court grants bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in money laundering case

Topics : Supreme Court Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Sacrilege BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon