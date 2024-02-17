Sensex (    %)
                        
100 farmers arrested at Thanjavur station for staging 'rail roko' protest

P R Pandian, Ayyakannu and Sundaravimalanathan, presidents of the various farmers associations, participated in the 'rail roko'

farmers protest shambhu border tear gas

Press Trust of India Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Around 100 farmers from different farmers associations were arrested at Thanjavur Railway station on Saturday when they tried to stage a 'rail roko' protest in front of the Cholan Express.
The group was protesting the police action against the farmers' agitation in New Delhi.
P R Pandian, Ayyakannu and Sundaravimalanathan, presidents of the various farmers associations, participated in the 'rail roko'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railways farmers farmer protests

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

