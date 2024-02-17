Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt increases authorised capital of FCI from Rs 10K cr to Rs 21K cr

These measures are essential not only for reducing post-harvest losses but also for ensuring efficient distribution of food grains to consumers

The centre will bear the entire cost of rice fortification, of about Rs 2,700 crore per annum

Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has increased the authorised capital of state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore to enhance the operational capabilities and fulfill its mandate effectively, the Food Ministry said on Saturday.
FCI is the central government's nodal agency that undertakes procurement of foodgrains at a minimum support price (MSP) to protect the interest of farmers. It also maintains strategic stocks and distributes the grains under different welfare schemes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The increase in authorized capital is a significant step towards enhancing the operational capabilities of FCI in fulfilling its mandate effectively," the ministry said in a statement.
FCI resorts to cash credit, short-term loan, ways and means etc. to match the gap in the fund requirement. The increase in the authorised capital will reduce the interest burden, decrease the economic cost and ultimately affecting the government subsidy positively, it said.
With this infusion of capital, the FCI should also embark upon modernizing its storage facilities, improving transportation networks, and adopting advanced technologies.
These measures are essential not only for reducing post-harvest losses but also for ensuring efficient distribution of food grains to consumers, it added.
The Centre provides equity to the FCI for working capital requirement and for creation of capital assets. The FCI is undertaking a comprehensive initiative to create an integrated IT system, leveraging existing internal and external systems.
Through the e-office implementation FCI is making efforts towards a paperless office culture.
These initiatives of integrated IT solutions serving as the core operational software for FCI, should provide a single source of information and streamline functions with a common digital backbone.
According to the ministry, the FCI has taken several steps to enhance its efficiency including construction of cement roads, roof maintenance, illumination, and weighbridge upgradation.
Besides, it has also purchased lab equipment and developed a software platform for quality checking.
The government's dual commitment to MSP-based procurement and investment in FCI's operational capabilities signifies a collaborative effort towards empowering farmers, fortifying the agricultural sector, and ensuring food security for the nation, it said.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces hike in MSP for milk

Ten wagons of goods train derail, overturn near Zakhira flyover in Delhi

Taiwan signs migrant worker MoU with India, seen as new source of labour

Tamil film industry executive charge-sheeted in LTTE revival case

Madras High Court issues set of directions on setting up of fuel outlets

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Food Corporation of India FCI Food safety food security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon