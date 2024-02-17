Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya selected for 58th Jnanpith Award

Rambhadracharya, the founder and head of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot, is a renowned Hindu spiritual leader, educator and writer of more than 100 books

Gulazar

Photo: Wikimedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renowned Urdu poet Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya have been named the recipients of the 58th Jnanpith Award, the Jnanpith selection committee announced on Saturday.
Gulzar is known for his works in Hindi cinema and is considered one of the finest Urdu poets of this era. He has earlier received Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu in 2002, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013, Padma Bhushan in 2004, and at least five National Film awards for his works.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Rambhadracharya, the founder and head of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot, is a renowned Hindu spiritual leader, educator and writer of more than 100 books.
In a statement, the Jnanpith selection committee said, "It has been decided to give the award (for 2023) to eminent writers from two languages: Sanskrit litterateur Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and well known Urdu litterateur Shri Gulzar."

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo had received the prestigious award for 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke's 80th death anniversary

Waheeda Rehman to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award; all you need to know

National Cinema Day 2023: Know how to book a ticket at just Rs 99?

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Rajamouli announces biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, 'Made in India' teaser

Govt increases authorised capital of FCI from Rs 10K cr to Rs 21K cr

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces hike in MSP for milk

Ten wagons of goods train derail, overturn near Zakhira flyover in Delhi

Taiwan signs migrant worker MoU with India, seen as new source of labour

Tamil film industry executive charge-sheeted in LTTE revival case

Topics : award Sanskrit language Urdu language

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon