close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

100 firms likely to start producing green fireworks soon in West Bengal

An organisation of fireworks manufacturers in WB on Wednesday said around 100 member-units will soon commence producing 'green fireworks' conforming to safety guidelines prescribed by NEERI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Fireworks and a slew of artistic performances brought down curtains to Asian Games 2018 (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An organisation of fireworks manufacturers in West Bengal on Wednesday said around 100 member-units will soon commence producing 'green fireworks' conforming to safety guidelines prescribed by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) at special clusters coming up in South 24 Parganas district.

Prabesh Atasbaji Byabasayee Samity (PABS) Secretary Sukhdeb Naskar told PTI, the association had discussions with officials of the environment department, fire services department, West Bengal Pollution Control Board and police in this regard.

The guidelines prescribe ensuring a below-90 decibel sound and lower emission of harmful chemicals and have been formulating after several court judgements.

While 20 fireworks makers have already received approval from NEERI as well as license from the environment ministry for manufacturing green fireworks conforming to the norms, at least 80 others have been given training in technology needed to produce green fireworks.

"These 80 people will be given licenses soon so that they can start manufacturing green fireworks, hopefully later this year," Naskar, who heads the representative body of fireworks makers in the state, added.

The clusters will ponds or waterbodies nearby and will be housed in spaced out factories with clearly demarcated emergency exits, he said.

Also Read

PM Modi chairs Council of Scientific and Industrial Research meeting

Samsung India to hire 1,000 engineers from top institutes for R&D units

Sivakasi's Rs 6,000-cr fireworks industry aims for international market

Amid agitation, Goa minister says IIT project will come up at Sanguem

IIT Madras to establish Rs 100 cr Innovation & Entrepreneurship fund

Textbooks not revised to please or offend anyone: NCERT chief Saklani

Delhi records minimum temperature of 17.2 deg C; light rain expected

UP govt to plant 350 mn saplings in monsoon season, to raise it to 480 mn

India plans green hydrogen incentives of at least 10% of cost: Report

Gyanvapi: ASI slammed for not filling report on carbon dating of Shivling

Environment Minister Manas Bhuniya said after a meeting with the association representatives recently, that small-time fireworks makers were being sensitised to produce green crackers.

Topics : West Bengal | Fireworks | Pollution Control

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon