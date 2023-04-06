close

Delhi records minimum temperature of 17.2 deg C; light rain expected

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi rain

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 9:53 AM IST
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 57 per cent.

Generally cloudy skies and light rain is expected during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 148 which is in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Topics : Delhi weather | Delhi air quality | Rainfall

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

