Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

101 challans issued for minor driving offences from Jan to mid-May in Delhi

A total of 15 challans were issued during the same period in 2023, data from the Delhi Traffic Police revealed

gavel law cases

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police has issued 101 challans for minor driving offences from January till May 15, as per the official data.
A total of 15 challans were issued during the same period in 2023, data from the Delhi Traffic Police revealed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"A surge of nearly 573 per cent was witnessed this year. The rise in prosecutions serves as a deterrent, highlighting the legal consequences of such violations," a senior police officer said.
According to traffic police, they have implemented several strategic measures aimed at tackling this issue. These measures include heightened surveillance, deployment of additional personnel at key checkpoints, and increased patrolling in areas known for frequent traffic violations by minors.
"The crackdown on minor driving is part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety and reduce accidents involving young and inexperienced drivers," police said.
"We have been conducting awareness campaigns in schools and communities to educate parents and guardians about the legal and safety implications of allowing minors to drive," said the officer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police Delhi Traffic Police challans e-challans driving licences

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon