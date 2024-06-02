Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Puri firecracker explosion: 2 more succumb to burns, toll mounts to 11

Nineteen people are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Jagannath Temple, Ratna Bhandar

The death toll in the explosion of a stockpile of firecrackers in Odisha's Puri mounted to 11 after two of the injured people died, a senior official said. (Photo: @JagannathaDhaam)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The death toll in the explosion of a stockpile of firecrackers in Odisha's Puri mounted to 11 after two of the injured people died, a senior official said on Sunday.
Nineteen people are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Altogether 30 people were injured in the explosion that happened during Lord Jagannath's 'Chandan Yatra', a ritual, on the night of May 29.
Two more persons died in the tragedy in Puri. The total death toll increased to 11. Presently, 19 patients are under medical treatment in different hospitals, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said in a statement.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra met family members of the deceased on Saturday evening.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered an inquiry into the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.
The Puri collector has taken steps for the payment of ex-gratia, the official said.
The administrative-level probe by SRC Satyabrata Sahu into the accident was underway, he said.
The Puri police said it registered a suo motu criminal case and was investigating the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha government Firecrackers Death toll Jagannath Rath Yatra Lord Jagannath

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon