Puri firecracker explosion: 2 more succumb to burns, toll mounts to 11

The death toll in the explosion of a stockpile of firecrackers in Odisha's Puri mounted to 11 after two of the injured people died, a senior official said on Sunday.

Nineteen people are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Altogether 30 people were injured in the explosion that happened during Lord Jagannath's 'Chandan Yatra', a ritual, on the night of May 29.

Two more persons died in the tragedy in Puri. The total death toll increased to 11. Presently, 19 patients are under medical treatment in different hospitals, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said in a statement.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra met family members of the deceased on Saturday evening.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered an inquiry into the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

The Puri collector has taken steps for the payment of ex-gratia, the official said.

The administrative-level probe by SRC Satyabrata Sahu into the accident was underway, he said.

The Puri police said it registered a suo motu criminal case and was investigating the matter.