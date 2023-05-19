close

11 jawans injured after storm hits CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Eleven Central Reserve Police Force troopers were injured after a storm hit their camp in Bastar district in Chhattisgarh on Friday afternoon, an official said

Press Trust of India Jagdalpur
Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
The camp of 241st battalion, located at Sedva village under Dharbha police station limits, some 336 kilometres from state capital Raipur, suffered substantial damage after a powerful storm hit it, Inspector General of Police Bastar Sundarraj P said.

"Eleven CRPF jawans were injured in the incident. The residential quarters of jawans were damaged as the storm blew away tin sheets that formed the roof, power lines, iron frames and false ceilings," he said.

"The wind speed was so high that tin sheets were scattered across the camp and several trees were uprooted. The injured jawans have been admitted in the battalion hospital and are out of danger," the IG added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chhattisgarh Bastar CRPF camp attack CRPF jawan

First Published: May 19 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

