Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases marginally in April



"Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (consumer price index for agricultural labourers) and CPI-RL (rural labourers) stood at 6.50 per cent & 6.52 per cent in April 2023, compared to 7.01 per cent & 6.94 per cent, respectively, in March 2023, and 6.44 per cent and 6.67 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month of (April 2022) the previous year," a Labour Bureau statement said. Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased marginally to 6.5 per cent and 6.52 per cent in April compared to 7.01 and 6.94 per cent, respectively, in March this year.



The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for April 2023 increased by 5 and 6 points to stand at 1,180 points and 1,192 points, respectively. The CPI-AL was 1,175 points while CPI-RL was 1,186 points in March 2023. Similarly, food inflation stood at 6.67 per cent and 6.52 per cent in April 2023 compared to 7.12 per cent and 7.07 per cent, respectively, in March 2023 and 5.29 per cent and 5.35 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month of the previous year.



The rise in index varied from state to state. In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 12 points in 20 states. The statement stated that the major contribution towards the rise in the general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from the food group to the extent of 4.23 and 4.05 points, respectively, mainly due to the increase in prices of pulses, milk, chillies dry, garlic, ginger, mixed spices, sugar, gur, vegetables and fruits, etc.

Tamil Nadu with 1,356 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 969 points stood at the bottom. Tamil Nadu with 1,367 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 918 points stood at the bottom. In the case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 12 points in 20 states.

Among states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for both Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by West Bengal (12 points each) mainly due to a rise in the prices of milk, chillies dry, ginger, mixed spices, firewood, vegetables and fruits, etc.