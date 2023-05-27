close

13 dead due to rain-related incidents in Raj in 2 days; downpour continues

IMD has predicted the south-west monsoon to remain normal with an average of 96 per cent rainfall in the monsoon season from June to September

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan, while thunderstorms coupled with gusty winds and light to moderate rains were recorded at isolated pockets in the state in the last 24 hours.

According to the Disaster Relief and Management Department, a total of 13 deaths related to rain and storm have been reported in the state in the last two days. Ten of the deaths were registered in Tonk and one fatality each in Alwar, Jaipur and Bikaner.

In the last 24 hours, Mandal of Bhilwara recorded 11 cm rainfall, while 6 cm rainfall was recorded in Rawatsar of Hanumangarh, 5 cm each in Lakshmangarh and Fatehpur of Sikar, Taranagar of Churu, 4 cm each in Thanagazi of Alwar, Karanpur of Sriganganagar, Nohar of Hanumangarh, Ratangarh and Rajgarh of Churu, 3 cm each in Sikar, Udaipurvati and Chirawa of Jhunjhunu, Banera of Bhilwara, Tatgarh of Ajmer.

Various other places recorded rainfall ranging from 1 to 3 cm during the period.

Meanwhile, the department has predicted the south-west monsoon to remain normal with an average of 96 per cent rainfall in the monsoon season from June to September.

The department has forecast the maximum and minimum temperatures to be above normal in most parts of Rajasthan in June.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IMD rajasthan Rain

First Published: May 27 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

