Kerala proud to have the distinction of being the least corrupt state: CM

Kerala has the distinction of being the least corrupt state in the country but there are still "certain rots in service who are unable to change with time," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

While inaugurating the state conference of Kerala police officers' association, Vijayan said those involved in corruption will be brought to justice.

"Kerala is proud to have the distinction of being the least corrupt state in the country. But we cannot say that our government service is completely free from corruption. Why? Because there are certain rots in the services who are still unable to change with time. Such people are there in all services. We will not tolerate such people in any manner," Vijayan said.

He said such "rots" are engaged in illegal matters and should be brought before justice.

"Officials should oppose those who are corrupt in the service and inform such malpractices to higher authorities. That should be considered as a responsibility," he added.

Vijayan praised the police force in the state and said it has maintained peace and tranquility despite the efforts of communal elements to destroy the same.

"When compared to other states, Kerala is a peaceful place. We know that many places are affected with communal violence but no such incidents will take place here. This is mainly because we have a strong secular society. But our police force has also played a major role by reining in the communal elements in the state," Vijayan said.

He said despite the efforts of anti-social elements attacking the police as part of many incidents, the force has exercised maximum restraint in spite of the provocation.

He, however, asked the force to be proactive in tackling cyber abusers.

"Our cyber team has been doing a wonderful job in tackling cyber crime in the state. But online abusers still think that they can get away after their cyber attacks....The Delhi High Court considered a case of similar manner from the state and expressed shock," Vijayan said.

He said a civilised society does not want such abusers.