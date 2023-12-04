Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur village

Security forces reaching the spot found 13 bodies so far, official said, adding their identities were yet to be ascertained but they appeared not to be locals

manipur, manipur violence

Photo: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 13 people were killed in a gun-battle between two groups of militants in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Monday, officials said.
The incident took place at Leithu village on Monday afternoon, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"A group of militants on their way to Myanmar were ambushed by another group of insurgents dominant in the area," an official in the hill district said.
Security forces reaching the spot found 13 bodies so far, he said, adding their identities were yet to be ascertained but they appeared not to be locals.
Tengnoupal district shares a porous border with Myanmar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

12 bunkers created by militants destroyed in Manipur in last 24 hrs: Police

New era of peace in Manipur as Centre inks pact with militant outfit: CM

Turkey strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq after warning for Ankara bombing

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against deepfakes, artificial intelligence

GRSE delivers India's 'largest-ever' survey vessel to navy: Official

Cyclone Michaung severely impacts MSMEs, puts Chennai on standstill

Foreign tourist arrivals in India yet to reach pre-Covid levels: Reddy

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till Dec 11

Topics : Manipur

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon