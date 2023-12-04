Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Cyclone Michaung severely impacts MSMEs, puts Chennai on standstill

Several factories, including Hyundai suspends operations; South Asia's largest small scale industrial estate Ambattur hit hard

Michaung

(Photo: ANI)

Shine Jacob
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Triggering fears of a repeat of the 2015 deluge, Chennai and nearby districts were brought to a standstill on Monday as relentless rains pounded various parts, leading to inundation. While several manufacturing units were shut, industry insiders indicate that micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were the worst affected, with losses amounting to almost Rs 7,000 crore.

The Chennai Municipal Corporation has reportedly said that the city has not experienced such heavy rains in the last 47 years. While the floods affected normal life, airline and train services were also affected with stoppage of operations and cancellations. Based on media reports, cyclonic storm Michaung, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on the forenoon of Tuesday, lay near Chennai and Puducherry, bringing heavy rains. According to a source with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), by tomorrow, rains will come down.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the government, the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Sipcot) is continuously monitoring and clearing the hurdles within the industrial parks using patrol teams. “Only essential supply companies are run during this cyclone for ensuring continuous supply of commodities to the general public. Clearing the fallen tree, restoration of power, water supply to the companies, pumping out of water inundation is being done,” a source said about the industrial sector.

A spokesperson of Hyundai Motor India said that its Sriperumbudur factory operations were suspended for the day, considering the safety and well-being of our employees under the prevailing cyclonic conditions.

On the other hand, the MSME sector in and around the city were the worst affected, especially in clusters like Ambattur, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram. “MSMEs were the worst hit. Based on our estimates, losses to the industry will be to the tune of around Rs 7,000 crore and industrial estates, housing MSMEs, were severely flooded,” said Suresh Krishnamurthy, president of the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce and chief executive officer of India Cements Capital.

Ambattur, the largest small-scale industrial estate in South Asia, was among the worst affected, with more than 1,750 companies affected. “It is very early to assess losses. However, a lot of high-value machines are involved. Water logging is up to the height of 3-4 feet at the Northern side of Ambattur Industrial Estate and also a good area under the Southern side. The entire business is affected. Authorities are helping us to tide over the crisis,” said G Aravind, president, Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturer’s Association.

Also Read

Hyundai i20 facelift now starts at Rs 6.99 lakh, drops the turbo-petrol

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Hyundai signs deal to acquire General Motors' Talegaon manufacturing plant

Hyundai July sales: Total sales up 4% YoY at 66,701 units, exports rise 20%

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

Foreign tourist arrivals in India yet to reach pre-Covid levels: Reddy

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till Dec 11

Michaung intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, heavy rains in Andhra

National TB elimination programme includes Mylab's advanced diagnostic kit

33 flights diverted from Chennai to B'luru due to cyclone Michaung impact


Many parts of the state capital and the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, and Tiruvallur came under sheets of water even as the government machinery was deployed to clear the stagnant water and inundation.

"Cyclonic storm 'MICHAUNG' centered over the west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwestwards at a speed of 8 KMPH, intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the same region on December 4. It is likely to move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam (AP) during the forenoon of December 5 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm," an update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Chennai airport operations were suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm. As many as 70 flights arriving at and departing from the airport were cancelled owing to non-stop rains.

(With inputs from PTI)
Topics : Cyclone MSMEs Chennai Hyundai Motors India Meteorological Department

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon