Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till Dec 11

The top court had on May 26 granted him interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks. Later, the relief was extended by the court

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday extended till December 11 the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case.
The apex court is seized of a plea filed by Jain challenging the April 6 order of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his bail plea in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The top court had on May 26 granted him interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks. Later, the relief was extended by the court.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma.
The counsel appearing for Jain said a special bench comprising Justice A S Bopanna and Justice Trivedi had earlier heard the arguments in the matter.
He said since Justice Bopanna, the presiding judge of the bench, was not available on Monday, the matter be listed for hearing on another date.
"We have to see whether to continue the interim order because it can't be for such a long time," Justice Trivedi observed.
Jain's counsel requested the bench to list the matter for hearing next week.
While adjourning the matter until December 11, the bench said, "Interim order to continue".
The ED had earlier claimed that the AAP leader was seeking repeated adjournments in the trial court on grounds that his bail plea was pending before the apex court. The probe agency had alleged that Jain has taken as many as 16 dates from the trial court.
The apex court had on May 26 granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.
The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30 last year on the charge of money laundering through four companies allegedly linked to him. It had arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Jain, who has denied these allegations, was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

Also Read

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

Money laundering case: SC extends Satyendar Jain's interim bail till Sept 1

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended in money laundering case till Nov 6

SC extends Satyendar Jain's bail till July 24 in money laundering case

Satyendar Jain's bail extended by 5 weeks by SC in money laundering case

Michaung intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, heavy rains in Andhra

National TB elimination programme includes Mylab's advanced diagnostic kit

33 flights diverted from Chennai to B'luru due to cyclone Michaung impact

Cyber crime cases in Delhi nearly doubled in 2022 from 2021: NCRB report

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha membership revoked

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court AAP Satyendra Jain

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon