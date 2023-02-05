National Education Policy complements startup ecosystem: Jitendra Singh

Highlighting the (NEP)-2020, Union Minister on Sunday said the policy complements the in India with the promise of opening up new career and entrepreneurship opportunities for students and youth.

Speaking at an event here, Singh promised that the Science and Technology Ministry is taking on board education institutions to promote the startup movement in the country.

He said the number of startups in India has grown to about 90,000 from about 300 to 400 in 8 years from 2014 to 2022.

Singh said schools can become a medium of transformation by re-looking into the syllabus and fine-tuning with emerging technological and innovative interventions like Artificial Intelligence, Geospatial and Space Applications and Drone revolution in all sectors.

Dwelling on the NEP-2020, the Minister said, the new policy came when it was most desired as India was jumping up the developmental ladder very fast and its curriculum must reflect the new and emerging realities of the world.

He said, for aspiring to become a global leader, one must have global benchmarks, parameters and global achievements.

Referring to increasing clamour for government jobs Singh said, one of the objectives of NEP-202 is de-linking degrees from education and added that linking degrees with education has taken a heavy toll on our education system and society as well.

One of the fallouts has been an increasing number of educated unemployed seen sitting on dharnas in many states, he added.

