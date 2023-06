Air India's San Francisco-Mumbai flight cancelled due to technical snag

Air India flight AI180 from San Francisco to Mumbai was cancelled on Thursday following a technical issue, said the airline officials.

"Air India flight AI180, scheduled to operate from San Francisco (SFO) to Mumbai (BOM) on June 8, was cancelled due to an unforeseen technical issue. Affected guests have been offered the option of alternative flights or full refund for the cancelled flight," an Air India spokesperson said.

"We will also reimburse all expenses that our guests may incur towards hotel accommodation and transportation until they take flight. Air India regrets the disruption to our guests' travel plans and the inconvenience. The safety of our guests and staff will remain our top-most priority," the spokesperson added.

This comes days after Air India flight AI173, from Delhi to San Francisco, was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Russia's Magadan airport due to a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members.

Alternate flight AI173D was sent to Magadan airport from Mumbai by the airline on June 7.

--IANS

