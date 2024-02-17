Sensex (    %)
                        
15 held for planning unfair means in constable recruitment exam in UP

Representational image

Press Trust of India Etah (UP)
Feb 17 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Fifteen people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly planning to use unfair means in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board exam for recruitment of constables.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Dhananjay Kushwaha said, "We have arrested these men for planning to use unfair means in the exam. The accused are being questioned. The arrest was made by the surveillance team of the Kotwali police station."

The officer declined to comment on the modus operandi of the arrested accused.
Police and local administration across the state are on alert in the wake of the exam being held on Saturday and Sunday.
District Magistrate (DM) Prem Ranjan Singh said, "Senior administrative officials along with the local police are taking all measures to successfully conduct the police recruitment exam and ensure that no unfair means are used.

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

